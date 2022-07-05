IU Partners With Legends to Enhance Merchandise for Fans

Indiana University athletics announced a new multi-year partnership with Legends Global Merchandise, providing fans with new and improved officially-licensed Indiana merchandise. On-site retail stores will open insides Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, at the Carmichael Center near the Sample Gates and on football game days at Memorial Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Athletics announced a multi-year partnership with Legends Global Merchandise on Tuesday. This agreement will provide Indiana fans with expanded and improved officially-licensed merchandise options in-store, at events and online.

“We are excited to partner with Legends to offer Hoosier fans everywhere a new-and-improved experience when it comes to officially licensed Indiana University merchandise,” Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics said. “The Legends Global Merchandise team has a well-earned reputation for providing fans of all ages with a wide variety of options and a world-class shopping experience, both on-line and in-store. As an Indianapolis-based company, they also have a first-hand feel for what Hoosier fans want. While I’m excited about what this partnership means for our department, I’m most excited about what it means for our fans who are always so proud to show off their support for IU with what they wear.”

Last week, Legends Global Merchandise released its first line of Indiana merchandise, which can be viewed here. The company will also open a retail store inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, at the Carmichael Center near the Sample Gates on Indiana Avenue, as well as on-site options at Memorial Stadium on Indiana football game days.

Fans will be able to choose from an ever-expanding variety of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, outerwear and memorabilia at the in-person stores and online. These options will include Adidas, Champion, New Era, 47 Brand and other top apparel manufacturers.

“We are proud to add Indiana University to our growing roster of NCAA partnerships for Legends Global Merchandise," Dan Smith, President, Legends Hospitality said. "Our team will work closely with IU, using a tailored, data informed approach, to expand the retail product assortment and deliver a best-in-class omnichannel retail experience for Indiana University students, alumni, and fans.”

Legends Global Merchandise has worked with some of the top brands in sports and entertainment, most recently partnering with the United Soccer League, Real Madrid and the Buffalo Bills. Legends also announced record-breaking sales for its work in food, beverage and merchandise at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Legends is also working to build a roster of NCAA partnerships, which currently includes Purdue University, Ohio State University, Villanova, and Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a merchandise partnership with The College Football Playoffs.

