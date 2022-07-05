IU Partners With Legends to Enhance Merchandise for Fans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Athletics announced a multi-year partnership with Legends Global Merchandise on Tuesday. This agreement will provide Indiana fans with expanded and improved officially-licensed merchandise options in-store, at events and online.
“We are excited to partner with Legends to offer Hoosier fans everywhere a new-and-improved experience when it comes to officially licensed Indiana University merchandise,” Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics said. “The Legends Global Merchandise team has a well-earned reputation for providing fans of all ages with a wide variety of options and a world-class shopping experience, both on-line and in-store. As an Indianapolis-based company, they also have a first-hand feel for what Hoosier fans want. While I’m excited about what this partnership means for our department, I’m most excited about what it means for our fans who are always so proud to show off their support for IU with what they wear.”
Last week, Legends Global Merchandise released its first line of Indiana merchandise, which can be viewed here. The company will also open a retail store inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, at the Carmichael Center near the Sample Gates on Indiana Avenue, as well as on-site options at Memorial Stadium on Indiana football game days.
Fans will be able to choose from an ever-expanding variety of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, outerwear and memorabilia at the in-person stores and online. These options will include Adidas, Champion, New Era, 47 Brand and other top apparel manufacturers.
“We are proud to add Indiana University to our growing roster of NCAA partnerships for Legends Global Merchandise," Dan Smith, President, Legends Hospitality said. "Our team will work closely with IU, using a tailored, data informed approach, to expand the retail product assortment and deliver a best-in-class omnichannel retail experience for Indiana University students, alumni, and fans.”
Legends Global Merchandise has worked with some of the top brands in sports and entertainment, most recently partnering with the United Soccer League, Real Madrid and the Buffalo Bills. Legends also announced record-breaking sales for its work in food, beverage and merchandise at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Legends is also working to build a roster of NCAA partnerships, which currently includes Purdue University, Ohio State University, Villanova, and Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a merchandise partnership with The College Football Playoffs.
Related stories on Indiana athletics:
- INDIANA LAUNCHES NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH CAMPUS INK: Indiana University Athletics announced on Friday that it has agreed to an NIL merchandising agreement with Campus Ink. Every Indiana student athlete will have a personalized digital locker room featuring officially licensed merchandise. CLICK HERE
- HULLS' RETURN COULD ALLOW FOR INTERNATIONAL RECRUITING: After playing college basketball in his hometown of Bloomington, Ind., former Indiana point guard Jordan Hulls became a world traveler over his nine-year professional career. With connections made in four different countries, Hulls could help the Hoosiers bring in international talent. CLICK HERE
- IU BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE RELEASED: Indiana formally announced all of its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Friday, and it's loaded with big names and bluebloods, the toughest schedule since at least 2016 in Mike Woodson's second season at the helm. CLICK HERE