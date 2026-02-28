Indiana vs Michigan State Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Point Spread, Stats

Indiana suffered its worst loss of the season at home on Tuesday, falling 72-68 to an 11-16 Northwestern team.

The Hoosiers were in a fairly promising position to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Quad 3 loss to Northwestern dropped them to the last team in Joe Lunardi's projected field. That makes Sunday's game against No. 13 Michigan State pivotal, as Indiana could pick up its third Quad 1 win of the season and impress the committee just two weeks before Selection Sunday.

It'll certainly be a tough task, though, as the Spartans come to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall after a 767-74 win over No. 8 Purdue at Mackey Arena, where the Hoosiers lost 93-64 on Feb. 20. Under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, Michigan State has a Big Ten player of year contender in point guard Jeremy Fears, who scored a game-high 23 points in the Spartans' 81-60 win over the Hoosiers on Jan. 13

Here's more information on Sunday's game.

Indiana's Darian DeVries against Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9, 10th in Big Ten) vs. No. 13 Michigan State (23-5, 13-4, t-2nd in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game When: Sunday, March 1 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS TV announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana lost 93-64 at No. 7 Purdue on Feb. 20, and then lost 72-68 at home against Northwestern on Tuesday. Michigan State defeated Ohio State 66-60 at home on Feb. 22, and then won 76-74 at No. 8 Purdue on Thursday.

Indiana is 13-3 at home, 3-7 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Michigan State is 14-2 at home, 5-3 on the road and 4-0 at neutral sites. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Michigan State went 30-7 overall and won the Big Ten title with a 17-3 conference record. The Spartans earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Auburn in the Elite Eight.

Meet the coaches

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Izzo, 71, is 760-306 overall and 373-176 in Big Ten play in his 31st season with Michigan State. The Spartans have won 11 Big Ten titles, six Big Ten Tournament titles and one national title under Izzo, who has won Big Ten coach of the year four times and six different national coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming Michigan State's head coach, Izzo was an assistant on Jud Heathcoate's staff from 1983-95 and an assistant at Northern Michigan from 1979-83. He's seventh among active men's college basketball head coaches in wins.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 17-11 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 38.0 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 34.1 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 10.3 ppg, 3.8 apg, 28.3 3pt FG%

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Michigan State

G Jeremy Fears Jr.: 14.9 ppg, 9.1 apg, 28.7 3pt FG%

F Jaxon Kohler: 12.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 38.8 3pt FG%

F Coen Carr: 11.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 27.1 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 43rd overall, 41st offensive efficiency, 59th defensive efficiency, 242nd adjusted tempo, 38th strength of schedule.

Michigan State: 10th overall, 36th offensive efficiency, 6th defensive efficiency, 270th adjusted tempo, 20th strength of schedule.

