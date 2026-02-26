Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $250 Bet Match for Thursday's NBA, College Basketball and NHL Action

New users can claim a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for Thursday's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball and NHL games. The promo code SIBONUS250BM matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar when betting on tonight's action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 26.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for tonight's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering and making your initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any of tonight's games to receive a bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Tonight's NBA slate features premium matchups including Heat vs. 76ers, Rockets vs. Magic, and Lakers vs. Suns. College basketball brings Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Temple vs. Florida Atlantic, and Michigan State vs. Purdue on Peacock. The NHL returns with Lightning vs. Hurricanes, Flyers vs. Rangers, and Devils vs. Penguins after Team USA's overtime gold medal victory over Canada.

For example, if you wager $100 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Phoenix and they fall short, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet to use on another game. If you bet $50 on Michigan State to beat Purdue and the Spartans win, you still earn a $50 bonus bet for future wagers.

Key terms include:

• Must use promo code SIBONUS250BM during registration.

• First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

• Minimum $10 deposit required.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

• Bonus bets cannot be used for qualifying wagers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for Thursday's basketball and hockey action

Follow these steps to secure your bet match bonus for tonight's games:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM. Complete the verification process with your personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager on any NBA, college basketball, or NHL game. Receive your bonus bet within 72 hours regardless of your initial wager's outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event bonuses in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and exclusive access to boosted odds for major sporting events throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.