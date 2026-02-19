Indiana vs Purdue Basketball Preview: How To Watch, Key Stats, History

Indiana goes for the season sweep of in-state rival Purdue on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers will be well-rested, as they haven't played since Sunday's 71-51 loss at No. 8 Illinois.

That came after the best stretch of coach Darian DeVries' first season at Indiana, a 5-1 run with key wins over Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin. In the first matchup against the Boilermakers, Lamar Wilkerson and Nick Dorn combined for 37 points, while Conor Enright dished out eight assists and Tucker DeVries grabbed nine rebounds.

On the other side, Purdue hasn't quite lived up to expectations as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, but it'll be a challenging road trip for the Hoosiers nonetheless. Purdue fell into a third-place tie in the Big Ten standings at 11-4 following Tuesday's 91-80 home loss to No. 1 Michigan.

That snapped a four-game win streak, highlighted by road wins over Nebraska and Iowa that led to the Boilermakers jumping six spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Friday marks the final Indiana-Purdue regular season rivalry game for seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who are 3-4 against the Hoosiers in their careers.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana's Nick Dorn (7) celebrates a 3-pointer against Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7 in Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4 in Big Ten)

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana defeated Oregon 92-74 at home on Feb. 9, and then lost 71-51 at No. 8 Illinois on Sunday. Purdue won 78-57 at Iowa on Feb. 14, and then lost 91-80 at home against No. 1 Michigan on Tuesday.

Indiana is 13-2 at home, 3-6 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites. Purdue is 11-3 at home, 7-2 on the road and 3-0 at neutral sites. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Purdue went 24-12 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 conference record. The Boilermakers earned a No. 4 seed and lost to No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

Meet the coaches

Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter against the Oregon Ducks at Mackey Arena. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter, 55, is 492-220 overall and 249-133 in Big Ten Play in his 21st season at Purdue. He has led the Boilermakers to five Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and a national runner-up finish in 2023-24. Painter has won Big Ten coach of the year five times and won the John R. Wooden Award in 2025. He also played at Purdue from 1989-93 under coach Gene Keady, helping the Boilermakers make three NCAA Tournament appearances. Painter's first head coaching job was one season at Southern Illinois, where he went 25-5 and won the Missouri Valley Conference.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 17-9 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 21.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 38.4 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 33.5 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 10.1 ppg, 3.7 apg, 28.1 3pt FG%

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives against Michigan at Mackey Arena. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue

G Braden Smith: 14.9 ppg, 8.8 apg, 3.8 rpg, 41.1 3pt FG%

G Fletcher Loyer: 13.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 38.8 3pt FG%

F Trey Kaufman-Renn: 13.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 55.6 FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 37th overall, 37th offensive efficiency, 48th defensive efficiency, 236th adjusted tempo, 46th strength of schedule.

Purdue: 8th overall, 2nd offensive efficiency, 27th defensive efficiency, 297th adjusted tempo, 6th strength of schedule.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

