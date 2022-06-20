Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren Wins Gold at FIBA U18 Women's Championships With USA

Indiana Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren Wins Gold at FIBA U18 Women's Championships With USA

Teri Moren served as assistant coach to USA Basketball who took home gold by defeating Canada in the FIBA U18 Women's Championships held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

USA Today

Teri Moren served as assistant coach to USA Basketball who took home gold by defeating Canada in the FIBA U18 Women's Championships held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren can add FIBA U18 Women's Championships gold to her stacked basketball resume.

Moren served as the assistant coach for USA Basketball who defeated Canada 82-77 on Sunday night following a week of play, June 13-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This was Moren's first official position with USA Basketball. She originally got her start as court coach during the trials in 2021. Moren isn't the only Hoosier to bring gold back to the Hoosier state.

Current Hoosier starting guard Grace Berger won gold with her team in the 2021 Pan American Games, and former starting guard and current recruitment coordinator Ali Patberg earned a gold medal from the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships.

Moren will return to Indiana for her ninth season in fall 2022-23. She has led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances including a pair of Sweet 16's and an Elite Eight run. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, the Hoosiers made it to the Big Ten championship for the first time in 20 years. Following this milestone, the Hoosiers defeated Charlotte and Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on their way to another Sweet 16 appearance before falling to UConn to end the season.

In just eight seasons, Moren is the second all-time winningest coach in program history with a 172-89 overall record.

This upcoming season, Moren returns seven of her players from the 2021-22 season including starters Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger and also welcomes seven new faces to the 2022-23 roster. 

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN SINGLE AND DOUBLE PLAY OPPONENTS: The Big Ten Conference released its women's basketball 18-game format, single and double play opponents for the Indiana Hoosiers. Last season's opponents are listed for comparison. CLICK HERE. 
  • NEW PLAYER PROFILE ALYSSA GEARY: Welcome to our series where we introduce new Indiana women's basketball players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. We continue with Providence transfer and graduate student forward Alyssa Geary. CLICK HERE.

Terrence Shannon Texas Tech
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Top Incoming and Outgoing Transfers

By Jack Ankony1 hour ago
Malik Reneau Montverde
Basketball

'He's Ready to Play in the Big Ten': Thompson Welcomes Freshman Forwards Reneau, Banks

By Jack AnkonyJun 18, 2022
Jordan Geronimo Indiana
Basketball

Improved Decision Making, Ball-Handling Could Move Geronimo to Small Forward

By Jack AnkonyJun 18, 2022
Race Thompson vs Minn
Basketball

Offseason Skill Development Top Priority For Indiana's Race Thompson

By Jack AnkonyJun 17, 2022
Jordan Hulls vs ILL
Basketball

'He Knows What it Takes to Win': Thompson Excited for Hulls to Join Indiana Staff

By Jack AnkonyJun 16, 2022
Mike Woodson listens to Xavier Johnson on the sidelines.
Basketball

Big Ten Conference Announces Men's Basketball Opponents for 2022-2023 Season

By Jack AnkonyJun 16, 2022
Grace Berger reacts to a foul call.
Basketball

Big Ten Conference Announces Women's Basketball Single and Double Play Opponents for 2022-23 Season

By Haley JordanJun 16, 2022
Alyssa Geary looks for an opening.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Forward Alyssa Geary

By Haley JordanJun 16, 2022