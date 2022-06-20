Indiana Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren Wins Gold at FIBA U18 Women's Championships With USA

BUENOS AIRES — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren can add FIBA U18 Women's Championships gold to her stacked basketball resume.

Moren served as the assistant coach for USA Basketball who defeated Canada 82-77 on Sunday night following a week of play, June 13-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This was Moren's first official position with USA Basketball. She originally got her start as court coach during the trials in 2021. Moren isn't the only Hoosier to bring gold back to the Hoosier state.

Current Hoosier starting guard Grace Berger won gold with her team in the 2021 Pan American Games, and former starting guard and current recruitment coordinator Ali Patberg earned a gold medal from the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships.

Moren will return to Indiana for her ninth season in fall 2022-23. She has led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances including a pair of Sweet 16's and an Elite Eight run.

Last season, the Hoosiers made it to the Big Ten championship for the first time in 20 years. Following this milestone, the Hoosiers defeated Charlotte and Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on their way to another Sweet 16 appearance before falling to UConn to end the season.

In just eight seasons, Moren is the second all-time winningest coach in program history with a 172-89 overall record.

This upcoming season, Moren returns seven of her players from the 2021-22 season including starters Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger and also welcomes seven new faces to the 2022-23 roster.

