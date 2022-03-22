Photo Gallery: Indiana Women's Basketball Advances to Sweet 16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from Indiana's 56-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Hoosiers played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final time this season before heading to Bridgeport, Conn. to face UConn.

Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led her team into the sea of cream and crimson fans, and Indiana head coach Teri Moren was hoisted up into the air to celebrate as fans cheered, 'Teri, Teri, Teri!'

Enjoy the closeup action!

Indiana Vs. Princeton Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) blocks Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Chloe Moore-McNeil Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) defends Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Grace Berger Indiana's Grace Berger (34) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) passes around Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives on Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Ali Patberg Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) shoots over Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) keeps an eye on a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) looks to pass as she is defended by Princeton's Grace Stone (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Chloe Moore-McNeil Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana Women's Basketball Starters Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) huddles up the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives on Priceton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Grace Berger Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) shoots over Indiana's Grace Berger (34) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Aleksa Gulbe Princeton's Grace Stone (10) shoots over Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Aleksa Gulbe Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots past Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Mackenzie Holmes Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots in front of Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Grace Berger Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots and is fouled by Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Ali Patberg Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) pokes the ball away from Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Grace Berger Indiana's Grace Berger (34) makes the game winning shot over Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Ali Patberg Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana's Nicole Cardano Hillary (4) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Coach Teri Moren Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes and the Hoosiers lift head coach Teri Moren Monday night after defeating Princeton, 56-55, in the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana Women's Basketball Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana Women's Basketball Team The Hoosiers sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration The Hoosiers sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) wave to the crowd after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) gives a piggy back ride to Mona Zaric (24) as they head off the floor after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

