Photo Gallery: Indiana Women's Basketball Advances to Sweet 16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from Indiana's 56-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Hoosiers played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final time this season before heading to Bridgeport, Conn. to face UConn.
Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led her team into the sea of cream and crimson fans, and Indiana head coach Teri Moren was hoisted up into the air to celebrate as fans cheered, 'Teri, Teri, Teri!'
Enjoy the closeup action!
Indiana Vs. Princeton
Aleksa Gulbe
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) blocks Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Chloe Moore-McNeil
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) defends Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) passes around Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Aleksa Gulbe
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Aleksa Gulbe
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives on Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Ali Patberg
Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) shoots over Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Aleksa Gulbe
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) keeps an eye on a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) looks to pass as she is defended by Princeton's Grace Stone (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Chloe Moore-McNeil
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Indiana Women's Basketball Starters
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) huddles up the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives on Priceton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grace Berger
Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) shoots over Indiana's Grace Berger (34) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Aleksa Gulbe
Princeton's Grace Stone (10) shoots over Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Aleksa Gulbe
Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots past Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Mackenzie Holmes
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots in front of Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots and is fouled by Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Ali Patberg
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) pokes the ball away from Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grace Berger
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) makes the game winning shot over Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Ali Patberg
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
Indiana's Nicole Cardano Hillary (4) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Coach Teri Moren
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes and the Hoosiers lift head coach Teri Moren Monday night after defeating Princeton, 56-55, in the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Women's Basketball
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Indiana Women's Basketball Team
The Hoosiers sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration
The Hoosiers sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) wave to the crowd after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration
Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) gives a piggy back ride to Mona Zaric (24) as they head off the floor after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.
