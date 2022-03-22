Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Women's Basketball Advances to Sweet 16

Scroll through 30 photos from Indiana's win over Princeton to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Witness Indiana head coach Teri Moren crowd surf among her team and see Hoosier facial reactions following the final buzzer.

USA Today

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from Indiana's 56-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Hoosiers played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the final time this season before heading to Bridgeport, Conn. to face UConn. 

Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led her team into the sea of cream and crimson fans, and Indiana head coach Teri Moren was hoisted up into the air to celebrate as fans cheered, 'Teri, Teri, Teri!'

Enjoy the closeup action!

Indiana Vs. Princeton

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945095

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) blocks Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Chloe Moore-McNeil

USATSI_17945093

Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) defends Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Grace Berger

USATSI_17945143

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17945624

Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) passes around Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945729

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

USATSI_17945722

Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945719

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives on Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17945718

Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) shoots over Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945715

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) keeps an eye on a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17945735

Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) looks to pass as she is defended by Princeton's Grace Stone (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Chloe Moore-McNeil

USATSI_17945734

Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Indiana Women's Basketball Starters

USATSI_17945730

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) huddles up the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Mackenzie Holmes

USATSI_17945717

Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) shoots over Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17945714

Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives on Priceton's Kaitlyn Chen (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Grace Berger

USATSI_17945731

Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) shoots over Indiana's Grace Berger (34) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945723

Princeton's Grace Stone (10) shoots over Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Aleksa Gulbe

USATSI_17945844

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots past Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Mackenzie Holmes

USATSI_17945842

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots in front of Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Grace Berger

USATSI_17945859

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots and is fouled by Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17945857

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17945851

Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) pokes the ball away from Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Grace Berger

USATSI_17945861

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) makes the game winning shot over Princeton's Ellie Mitchell (00) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Ali Patberg

USATSI_17945855

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Princeton's Abby Meyers (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

USATSI_17945860

Indiana's Nicole Cardano Hillary (4) looks to pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Coach Teri Moren

USATSI_17948298

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes and the Hoosiers lift head coach Teri Moren Monday night after defeating Princeton, 56-55, in the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Indiana Women's Basketball

USATSI_17945848

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) smiles as they sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Indiana Women's Basketball Team

USATSI_17945856

The Hoosiers sing the alma mater after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration

USATSI_17945845

Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration

USATSI_17945853

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) wave to the crowd after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana Women's Basketball Celebration

USATSI_17945849

Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) gives a piggy back ride to Mona Zaric (24) as they head off the floor after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

  • HOOSIERS KNOCK OFF PRINCETON IN SECOND ROUND: The Hoosiers defeat Princeton 56-55 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Senior guard Grace Berger led Indiana with 15 points and totaled seven rebounds for the last game in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. CLICK HERE.
  • WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRINCETON: The last time Indiana saw the Princeton Tigers was in 1978. This time, the stakes are higher as the No. 3-seed Hoosiers prepare to host the No. 11-seed Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
  • GRACE BERGER - INDIANA'S QUIET LEADER: She may not be that loud, but her competitive spirit says enough. The talented guard Grace Berger will return for her fifth year at Indiana next season, but until then Berger has more work to do and more players to lead deep into the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.

