Indiana Women's Basketball Takes Down Western Michigan to Start its 3-Game, Non-Conference Stretch

The Hoosiers may have struggled shooting going 39% from the field, but their grit and No. 10-ranked spirits sent Indiana to a 67-57 victory over the Broncos. Coach Teri Moren said she was disappointed in the defense but was pleased with the effort of Kiandra Browne, the bright spot of the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A win is a win, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

The Hoosiers finished with a 67-57 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, but it wasn't without bumps. Moren labeled the game "sluggish" and was not pleased with the defensive play.

"I felt at times when I looked out there that we weren't moving, or it was kind of like we were moving in quick sand," Moren said.

Even when the Hoosiers have an "off" game, they're still the No. 10-ranked team in the country and pile on plenty of bright spots. Moren said sophomore Kiandra Browne was just that for Indiana, and she couldn't wait to go tell her that in the locker room.

"She's more conscious of what we need her to do, what her role is for us, and I think she's paying better attention, especially defensively," Moren said. "She's an energy player. She always has been."

Browne went 7-for-10 from the line and had one field goal. She shined bright on the defensive side tying her career-high 10 rebounds. The Hoosier's out-rebounded the Broncos 47-29.

Junior Mackenzie Holmes joined Browne on the rebound bonanza and totaled a career-high 19 rebounds, which ties for 10th in a single game in program history.

"It's all five of our jobs to rebound and box out, and it's great to have someone like Mackenzie to go and get 19 of them," senior Grace Berger said.

Holmes also led in scoring for the sixth game in a row totaling 17 points followed by Berger's 16.

Berger started off slow in the first half, but credits her basketball maturity and four years of experience at Indiana to getting her game turned around scoring 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter.

She is well-accustomed to perseverance, a reason why she plays at such a high level.

"As someone that has played in the Elite Eight, and this is my fourth year here, I think that's (perseverance) something that I always try to model, and I know that Mackenzie and Ali and Nikki and all the other guys that have been here try to model to the other kids that if your shots aren't going in, you can still impact the game whether that's cheering your teammates on from the bench or setting up teammates," Berger said.

"If you keep that good juice going in other ways, I think your scoring will eventually come."

To start the first quarter, graduate student Nicole Cardaño-Hillary got things rolling with the first bucket. The Hoosiers struggled with three-pointers with Cardaño-Hillary scoring the Hoosiers' sole three-pointer in the first half.

Western Michigan redshirt senior Reilly Jacobson, the team's third highest season scorer, presented the Hoosiers with some early problems as she went 2-for-2 from the field to tie up the score 4-4.

To clap back, Browne showed what she's capable of and snagged two offensive rebounds in the first quarter and totaled seven rebounds in the first half.

"KB works extremely hard," Holmes said. "She's extremely aggressive and can rebound really well and when we go against each other (in practice), I know what it's like to see her go to work down there."

Hoosiers led the first quarter 19-14 out-rebounding the Broncos 12-6.

Grace Berger could only get 3-of-8 shots to drain in the first half of the game but contributed with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Jacobson kept up the swishes from the arc and scored another three-pointer to close the Broncos' gap, but Indiana managed to hit its final three field goals of the half to secure a less than comfortable 33-27 lead.

Coming out of the half, Holmes started it off with a layup within the first 20 seconds, and Berger did the rest.

Berger threw up a hook shot to give the Hoosiers' a 10-point lead, another hook shot shortly after and a layup bringing Indiana a 55-38 lead.

The Hoosiers entered a four and a half minute field goal drought in the fourth quarter, but their aggressive defense held the Broncos to more than a two-minute scoring drought as well.

The Broncos average 72.9 points per game, but this would be the sixth time this season the Hoosiers held an opponent below 60 points.

"Obviously we thought we got good looks," Moren said. "I think we took some bad shots. In some of the shots they did take I was frustrated with, I just thought it was a bad choice."

Moren said she will have some teaching moments Monday with her team, and that's the great thing about film.

Up next, the Hoosiers stay at home to face Wright State on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in their second to last non-conference game of the season.

