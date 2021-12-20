Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 8 in Associated Press Poll
    After two weeks at No. 10, the Indiana Hoosiers climb up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll after a pair of wins over Ohio Sate and more recently their 67-57 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday.
    IU Athletics

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers move up two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

    The Hoosiers held onto their No. 10 ranking for the past two weeks, but a 86-66 win over then ranked-No. 20 Ohio State and a 67-57 victory against Western Michigan on Sunday brought Indiana back to a single digit rank.

    South Carolina has lived at the top of the poll for some time now, but this week lost a vote. Twenty-nine votes keep the Fighting Gamecocks at the No. 1 spot followed by the NCAA reigning champions, Stanford, at No. 2.

    Five Big Ten teams remain in the top 25 with Maryland leading the conference at No. 6 followed by Indiana at No. 8. Michigan trails behind at No. 9 with Iowa at No. 15 and Ohio State holding on at No. 24. 

    Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Dec. 20. Records follow each school:

    1. South Carolina 11-0

    2. Stanford 8-2

    3. Louisville 10-1

    4. Arizona 10-0

    5. NC State 11-2

    6. Maryland 9-3

    7. Tennessee 9-1

    8. Indiana 9-2

    9. Michigan 11-1

    10. Baylor 9-2

    11. UConn 6-3

    12. Texas 8-1

    T 13. Georgia 10-1

    T 13. Iowa State 11-1

    15. Iowa 6-2

    16. Duke 9-1

    17. Georgia Tech 9-2

    18. South Florida 8-3

    19. BYU 9-1

    20. Notre Dame 10-2

    21. LSU 9-1

    22. Kentucky 7-3

    23. Texas A&M 9-2

    24. Ohio State 8-2

    25. North Carolina 10-0

    • HOOSIERS TAKE DOWN BRONCOS: Indiana shot just 39% from the field, but the Hoosiers' grit and spirit helped send No. 10-ranked Indiana to a 67-57 victory over Western Michigan. Indiana coach Teri Moren said she was disappointed in Indiana's defense, but was pleased with the effort of Kiandra Browne, the bright spot of the game. CLICK HERE.
    • INDIANA TO FACE WESTERN MICHIGAN: The Hoosiers haven't faced the Broncos since their victory in 1993. Hopeful for the same result over Western Michigan, Moren has some skills she'd like to sharpen up before beginning the last three-game, non-conference stretch of the season. CLICK HERE.
    • MACKENZIE HOLMES NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Indiana junior forward Mackenzie Holmes earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors for the third time in her career on Monday. Indiana coach Teri Moren said Holmes will go down in history as one of the hardest workers she's ever had. Her 75.9 shooting percentage last week paired with her can-do attitude keeps leading her to Big Ten awards. CLICK HERE.
    • INDIANA STAYS AT NO. 10 IN AP POLL: Last week, the Hoosiers fell from No. 6 to No. 10 after falling to N.C. State 66-58 on Dec. 2. This time, they remain in the same, comfortable top 10 placement after defeating Ohio State 86-66 on Sunday. CLICK HERE.

