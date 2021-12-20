Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 8 in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers move up two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Hoosiers held onto their No. 10 ranking for the past two weeks, but a 86-66 win over then ranked-No. 20 Ohio State and a 67-57 victory against Western Michigan on Sunday brought Indiana back to a single digit rank.

South Carolina has lived at the top of the poll for some time now, but this week lost a vote. Twenty-nine votes keep the Fighting Gamecocks at the No. 1 spot followed by the NCAA reigning champions, Stanford, at No. 2.

Five Big Ten teams remain in the top 25 with Maryland leading the conference at No. 6 followed by Indiana at No. 8. Michigan trails behind at No. 9 with Iowa at No. 15 and Ohio State holding on at No. 24.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Dec. 20. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina 11-0

2. Stanford 8-2

3. Louisville 10-1

4. Arizona 10-0

5. NC State 11-2

6. Maryland 9-3

7. Tennessee 9-1

8. Indiana 9-2

9. Michigan 11-1

10. Baylor 9-2

11. UConn 6-3

12. Texas 8-1

T 13. Georgia 10-1

T 13. Iowa State 11-1

15. Iowa 6-2

16. Duke 9-1

17. Georgia Tech 9-2

18. South Florida 8-3

19. BYU 9-1

20. Notre Dame 10-2

21. LSU 9-1

22. Kentucky 7-3

23. Texas A&M 9-2

24. Ohio State 8-2

25. North Carolina 10-0

