Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Guard Henna Sandvik

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We are at the halfway mark of introducing Hoosier fans to the newest Indiana women's basketball faces for the upcoming season. Up next is 6-foot incoming freshman guard Henna Sandvik all the way from Helsinki, Finland.

Her preparation for Big Ten ball included playing for the Finland Senior National Team where she earned her start in a pair of games for the 2023 Eurobasket Qualifier. She scored seven points and had three boards against Ukraine.

With her HBA (Helsinki Basketball Academy) Marsky club team, she averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. During the 2019 U16 European Championships, she averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 boards per game.

"We are really excited for Henna to join our program," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said after her signing in 2021.

"She is a competitive player who does a little bit of everything. She can handle the ball and attack the basket, shoot the three and she is a good defender who rebounds. She has continued to grow her game over the past few years as we have been recruiting her. She is going to keep getting better and better."

Sandvik joins 13 other Hoosiers as well as six other new faces and three other incoming freshmen. This is a big upgrade after Indiana played with 11 players on their roster last season with starters in and out due to injury or the nagging COVID-19 virus.

Even if injury or illness strike again this season, Moren has more backup composed of talent that could once again lead the Hoosiers to a deeper NCAA Tournament run.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: