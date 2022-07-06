Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Guard Sara Scalia

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to the Indiana women's basketball series where we introduce you to the newest members of the team resuming with Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia.

Scalia hails from Stillwater, Minn. and played her first three seasons for the Golden Gophers. She ended her Minnesota career ranked first in free throw percentage at 88.8 percent, fifth in career minutes per game with 33.8 and seventh in three-point percentage with 38.1 percent.

Her accolades don't stop there as she holds more records and impressive stats ranking 19th in program history in total points with 1,158.

When she transferred to Indiana for the upcoming season, Indiana head coach Teri Moren was ecstatic at the Hoosiers' get.

“Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us,” Moren said. “She is one of the very best three-point shooters in the country. It is important for us that we find players that fit our culture and mesh with our team. I think we found a perfect fit with Sara.

“Along with her shooting, Sara can play both on and off the ball. We have had to game plan against Sara, and she was one of the toughest players to prepare for. She has unbelievable shooting range and the ability to get to the rim.”

During her junior year at Minnesota, Scalia led the team in scoring with a career-high 17.9 points per game and shot a career-high 41.3 percent from beyond the arc and 39.6 percent from the floor.

Her talent from the three-point line will serve the Hoosiers well after losing guard Ali Patberg to graduation. Scalia hit 64 threes during Big Ten play, the second most in a single season in school history.

Last season when Indiana faced Minnesota in early February, Scalia dropped 26 points as the Golden Gophers' leading scorer and went 7-for-12 from the three.

Indiana did get the best of Minnesota winning 80-70.

Scalia joins six other new Hoosier faces and seven returning Indiana players including starters Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball: