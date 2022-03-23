No One Deserves Wins Like Ali Patberg Whose Dedicated 4,264 Minutes to the Basketball Program

“She's been everything for our program,” Moren said. “She's our leader off the court, on the court, and she's a terrific competitor. She is a great human being. She pours into her teammates, and she makes everyone around her better.”

Moren said Patberg wants to be a coach someday and has always been curious about that side of basketball. She watches extra film and always wants to be in the gym.

“I think this is a profession that suits her quite well at some point when she's done playing,” Moren said. “I will say this: nobody is more excited for Ali Patberg than her teammates are and her staff.”

Patberg and her fellow seniors still have up to four games left to play if they make it to the NCAA Tournament championship on April 3, so they’re not finished yet. Getting to this point was difficult and even a little bit stressful, Moren said.

“Well, it is both powerful and stressful because you as a coach don't want it to end, either, right,” Moren said. “We think it's a privilege to have the pressure that we have. You rely and you trust on your vets and your experience, and you just try to will them to the finish line.”

Moren said as a coach, her job is to give her team all the “good juices” down the stretch. She thought her team did just enough to move forward from the Princeton game and felt relief when the final buzzer sounded. She knew the team didn’t play their best basketball on Monday night.

The seniors agreed no one deserved the win more than Patberg. It’s fitting she wants to be a coach, because Moren has said several times she feels like Patberg already is.

“On the court that kind of speaks for itself,” senior guard Grace Berger said. “But the person she is off the court, we talk about it all the time, but it really is true just how she's taken every single one of us under her wing and allowed us to have individual success. She's put the team over herself 100 percent of the time and sacrificed for others on the team to shine as well.”

Earlier this season, Patberg said she’s heard all of the jokes about her 25-year-old college age. Moren defended her and said, ‘if you had the opportunity to play another year in college, wouldn’t you?’

You might just land yourself in the Sweet 16 like Patberg and company. It’s a true testament to the team’s dedication to Indiana basketball and their sacrifices they’ve had to make to wear ‘Indiana’ across their chests.

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe left her home in Latvia to begin her Hoosier journey in the 2018-19 season as a freshman. She has played in 122 games for 3,235 minutes and shot a career average of 42.6 percent from the field.