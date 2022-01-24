Indiana Women's Basketball Remains at No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Since Indiana didn't play last week due to positive COVID-19 cases within the organization, it's no wonder the Hoosiers remain at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fourth week in a row.

One month in the top 10 is a great achievement for the Hoosiers who last played rival Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 16 defeating the Boilermakers 73-68 in overtime.

Since then, Indiana had to postpone its Michigan State and Iowa games until the team tests negative for the virus.

South Carolina continues not to budge in the No. 1 spot followed by No. 2 reigning national champions Stanford. NC State moved up to No. 3 sending the previous seed Louisville to No. 5 behind Tennessee.

Michigan continues to creep up on Indiana and is now at No. 7. Maryland fell to No. 17 after its pair of losses to Michigan and Ohio State. The Buckeyes improve to No. 22 after not being ranked.

Rounding out the Big Ten, the Iowa Hawkeyes improve to No. 23 on the list.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 24. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (17-1)

2. Stanford (14-3)

3. NC State (18-2)

4. Tennessee (18-1)

5. Louisville (16-2)

6. Indiana (14-2)

7. Michigan (16-2)

8. Arizona (14-2)

9. Texas (14-3)

10. UConn (11-4)

11. Baylor (13-4)

12. LSU (17-3)

13. Iowa State (16-3)

14. Georgia Tech (15-4)

15. Georgia (15-4)

16. BYU (15-1)

17. Maryland (13-6)

18. Oklahoma (16-3)

19. Oregon (11-5)

20. Notre Dame (14-4)

21. Duke (13-4)

22. Ohio State (15-3)

23. Iowa (12-4)

24. Kansas State (15-4)

25. Florida Gulf Coast (17-1)

