Indiana Women's Basketball Remains at No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll

The Indiana Hoosiers haven't played for more than a week due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, so they will stay put at No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll for the fourth week in a row.

IU Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Since Indiana didn't play last week due to positive COVID-19 cases within the organization, it's no wonder the Hoosiers remain at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fourth week in a row.

One month in the top 10 is a great achievement for the Hoosiers who last played rival Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 16 defeating the Boilermakers 73-68 in overtime.

Since then, Indiana had to postpone its Michigan State and Iowa games until the team tests negative for the virus.

South Carolina continues not to budge in the No. 1 spot followed by No. 2 reigning national champions Stanford. NC State moved up to No. 3 sending the previous seed Louisville to No. 5 behind Tennessee.

Michigan continues to creep up on Indiana and is now at No. 7. Maryland fell to No. 17 after its pair of losses to Michigan and Ohio State. The Buckeyes improve to No. 22 after not being ranked.

Rounding out the Big Ten, the Iowa Hawkeyes improve to No. 23 on the list.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 24. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (17-1)

2. Stanford (14-3)

3. NC State (18-2)

4. Tennessee (18-1)

5. Louisville (16-2)

6. Indiana (14-2)

7. Michigan (16-2)

8. Arizona (14-2)

9. Texas (14-3)

10. UConn (11-4)

11. Baylor (13-4)

12. LSU (17-3)

13. Iowa State (16-3)

14. Georgia Tech (15-4)

15. Georgia (15-4)

16. BYU (15-1)

17. Maryland (13-6)

18. Oklahoma (16-3)

19. Oregon (11-5)

20. Notre Dame (14-4)

21. Duke (13-4)

22. Ohio State (15-3)

23. Iowa (12-4)

24. Kansas State (15-4)

25. Florida Gulf Coast (17-1)

  • KIANDRA BROWNE IS THE NEXT WOMAN UP: Indiana Women's Basketball junior forward Mackenzie Holmes underwent a successful knee operation on Thursday, Jan. 20. Her recovery time and status haven't been updated, but until her return, the likely player to take her place is sophomore forward Kiandra Browne. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS VS. HAWKEYES POSTPONED: For the fourth time this season, Indiana's women's basketball team has had a game affected by issues with COVID-19. This time it's Sunday's game in Iowa City against Iowa that has been postponed. Both schools will work with Big Ten officials to reschedule the matchup. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN STATE GAME POSTPONED: This is the third game affected by COVID-19 for the Indiana program. Both Michigan State and Indiana will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game. CLICK HERE.

