Indiana Women's Basketball to Take on UMass Lowell For Second Time in Program History

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Friday at 7 p.m. ET, Indiana women's basketball will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks for the second time in program history.

This will be the second game the Hoosiers play at home this season after a victory over Vermont inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

The River Hawks lost 81-53 in their season opener versus Boston College on Monday evening. Senior guard Jaliena Sanchez led the way for UMass Lowell with 16 points followed by junior guard Jaini Edmonds who added 10.

UMass Lowell returns seven upperclassmen this season and was picked to finish sixth in the American East for Coach Denise King's second season at the helm.

The last time Indiana met UMass Lowell was in 2016 when the Hoosiers shut them down 79-45 almost six years ago.

Since then Coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers have built up an even stronger squad as they are coming off a 2022 Sweet 16 appearance and entered this season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Indiana returns two All-Americans in graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes to the starting lineup. On Monday night, Holmes scored 16 points while Berger added 14 versus the Catamounts.

Freshman guard Yarden Garzon made a statement in her first start of the season totaling 19 points off of five three-pointers as one of four players in double figure scoring.

Moren said it was a good first win, but there are still lots of improvements to be made on defense before facing the River Hawks on Friday.

How to Watch Indiana vs. UMass Lowell

Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

When: Friday, Nov. 11 2022 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

