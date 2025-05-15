Indiana Won Governor’s Cup, How Did It Fare Against The Rest Of The Big Ten?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s baseball series win over Purdue on Sunday clinched the all-sports Governor’s Cup for the Hoosiers for the seventh straight season. Indiana now has an 11-7 lead and can’t be caught by the Boilermakers.
Winning the trophy against the arch rival is paramount, but Indiana doesn’t just compete against Purdue, of course.
What if the Governor’s Cup format was extended to Indiana’s effort against other Big Ten schools? How do the Hoosiers measure up?
For overall context, here’s where Indiana stood in each of its Big Ten sports and how points are allocated by sport.
Baseball – Currently 14-13. Points are given for series wins.
Men’s basketball – Indiana finished 10-10. Points awarded based on wins. A half-point is earned for each win in a home-and-home series.
Women’s basketball – Indiana finished 10-8. A half-point is earned for each win.
Men’s and women’s cross country – Men finished sixth, women finished 13th. Points based on conference championship placement.
Field hockey – Indiana finished 4-4. Points awarded based on wins.
Football – Indiana finished 8-1. Points awarded based on wins.
Men’s and women’s golf – Men placed eighth, women placed 16th. Points based on conference championship placement.
Men’s and women’s soccer – Men were 7-1-2 and women were 1-9-1 in the Big Ten. Points awarded based on wins. A half-point for a draw.
Softball – Indiana finished 10-12. Points are awarded based on series wins. Half-point for series splits.
Men’s and women’s swimming – Men won the Big ten championship, women placed second. Points based on conference championship placement.
Men’s and women’s indoor track and field – Men finished ninth, women finished 16th. Points based on conference championship placement.
Volleyball – Indiana finished 8-12. Points awarded based on wins. A half-point is earned for each win in a home-and-home series.
Wrestling – Indiana finished 3-5. Points awarded based on wins.
With outdoor track and field championships still pending, here’s how the Hoosiers fared against their conference brethren. Only sports in which both teams played each other in the regular season is counted.
Water polo is not part of the assessment as the Big Ten doesn’t sponsor the sport. The Hoosiers compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in that sport.
Here’s how Indiana fared against its Big Ten brethren. Using the same scoring system as the Governor’s Cup, the Hoosiers went just 5-12 overall.
Illinois
The Hoosiers and Fighting llini compete against each other in 14 sports. It was a rough time for the Hoosiers as Illinois earned a 10.5-3.5 victory.
Indiana’s victories came in men’s cross country, women’s swimming, and men’s indoor track and field. The teams split their volleyball series.
Iowa
The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes also met each other in 14 sports. Iowa edged Indiana 8-6.
Indiana won in women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf and women’s swimming.
Maryland
The Hoosiers and Terrapins met in 13 sports. Maryland earned the 7-6 edge.
The Hoosiers prevailed in baseball, women’s cross country, football, softball, volleyball and women’s indoor track and field.
Michigan
Indiana and Michigan met in 17 sports during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines had the upper hand as they had a 10-7 edge.
The Hoosiers topped the Wolverines in field hockey, football, men’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, and volleyball.
Michigan State
There were 16 meetings between the Hoosiers and Spartans. Indiana took care of business as it had a 9-7 edge.
The Hoosiers defeated the Spartans in baseball, men’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s tennis, volleyball, wrestling and men’s indoor track and field.
Minnesota
Traditional Big Ten partners, the Hoosiers and Golden Gophers only met in 12 different sports, the least frequent pairing for Indiana against an old-line Big Ten foe. Minnesota slipped by with a 7-5 edge.
Indiana defeated Minnesota in men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, and men’s and women’s swimming.
Nebraska
Indiana and Nebraska met in 15 different sports. The Cornhuskers had an 8.5-6.5 edge.
The Hoosiers topped the Huskers in women’s basketball, men’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s swimming. The two schools split their two-game softball set.
Northwestern
Indiana and Northwestern met 14 times. The Hoosiers enjoyed an 8-6 edge.
Indiana beat Northwestern in women’s basketball, football, men’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, volleyball and wrestling.
Ohio State
Ohio State was the only school that Indiana played against in every sport that was tracked – a total of 20 sports in all.
The Buckeyes had a 13-7 edge. Indiana topped Ohio State in baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s swimming and men’s indoor track and field. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes split their two-match volleyball series, and the two teams drew in men’s soccer.
Oregon
Indiana did not have a good experience with their first-year Big Ten opponent. In 13 sports, Indiana won just once – in women’s soccer. Oddly enough, it was the only Big Ten victory of the season for the Indiana women’s soccer team.
Penn State
Indiana and Penn State met 17 times. The Hoosiers had the Nittany Lions’ number as Indiana had a 10-7 edge.
The Hoosiers prevailed over the Nittany Lions in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field.
Purdue
As it was announced in the Governor’s Cup, Indiana has an 11-7 advantage over the Boilermakers.
Indiana took care of their archrivals in baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s diving, football, men’s golf, softball and wrestling.
Points were split in women’s soccer as the teams played to a scoreless draw. Points were also split in men’s basketball as each team won a game.
Rutgers
The Hoosiers dominated the Scarlet Knights in nearly every sport. In 14 meetings, Indiana went 11-3.
Indiana bested Rutgers in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s swimming, women’s tennis, volleyball and men’s indoor track and field.
UCLA
New to the Big Ten, the Bruins were common foes for the Hoosiers as they met 15 times. UCLA had a 9-6 edge.
Indiana bested UCLA in men’s cross county, football, men’s soccer, women’s swimming, women’s tennis, volleyball and men’s indoor track and field.
USC
Meetings with the Trojans were less frequent than they were with their Los Angeles-based rival as Indiana and USC met 13 times. The Trojans had an 8-5 edge.
Indiana triumphed over USC in men’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s golf and men’s and women’s swimming.
Washington
Indiana played Washington in 14 different sports. The Huskies had a 8.5-5.5 edge.
The Hoosiers downed the Huskies in men’s and women’s basketball, football, and men’s and women’s golf. Washington and Indiana drew in men’s soccer.
Wisconsin
The Hoosiers and Badgers met in 16 sports. Wisconsin had a sizable 11-5 advantage.
Indiana beat Wisconsin in women’s basketball, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s tennis.