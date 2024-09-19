Injured Hoosier Jakai Newton Slowly Progressing, Confident He’ll Play This Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is taking things slow with Jakai Newton, but the redshirt freshman is confident he’ll play this season.
The program announced on Aug. 16, 2023, that Newton underwent a procedure to treat a pre-existing injury. He missed part of his senior season at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., with a knee injury, and he did not play for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2023-24.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson discussed Newton’s injury during Indiana basketball’s media day on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“Well last year, he didn't get to do a whole lot. So basically, his learning sessions came in film and just watching practice. And he still hasn't fully recovered,” Woodson said. “He's had some good days, but we can't consistently keep him in practice and on the basketball floor yet. And that's been frustrating for him.”
“But he's just got to keep working through it, that's all I can tell him. And medical people are telling him the same thing, that you've just got to keep working until you can get back to where you can constantly stay on the floor and play basketball. That's kind of been his hang up right now.”
Newton warmed up in full uniform before the 2023-24 regular season finale against Michigan State and two Big Ten Tournament games, but he did not play in order to maintain four years of eligibility heading into the 2024-15 season.
So, have there been any setbacks since then?
“No,” Newton said Wednesday. “I’ve been good, just easing into it. That’s been the main thing.”
“I’ve been easing into it, but I’ve been able to pretty much do everything. It’s just more about taking it slow and just keep progressing upwards. … Just being cautious right now. Still got a little time before the season, so just making sure I’m good to go when it’s time to go.”
Does he expect to be ready when the season starts?
“Yeah,” Newton said. “Most definitely.”
Throughout the recovery process, Newton has made a point to focus on the present rather than the past or future. It was tough not being able to play last season, he said, but all he can do is focus on getting better each day.
“I’m good to go now,” Newton said. “So that’s all that matters.”
Newton, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound guard, said when he takes the court for the Hoosiers, fans can expect to see a very aggressive player that contributes on both offense and defense.
That style of play helped Newton High School reach the 2022 AAAAAAA state semifinals during Newton’s junior season, when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Newton was considered a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
He’ll have stiff competition for minutes on a roster that includes guards and wings like Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Trey Galloway, Gabe Cupps, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Bryson Tucker.
But finally, Newton believes he’s ready to go.
“I feel 100,” Newton said. “I’m good.”
