Jakai Newton Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball
Jakai Newton is officially a Hoosier.
On Thursday, Newton signed his national letter of intent with Indiana, joining coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers for the 2023-24 season.
"Jakai is an outstanding two-way player who takes pride in his ability to be a lockdown defender," Woodson said. "He has tremendous athleticism and is aggressive at getting to the rim. He is well-coached and comes from a very well thought of high school program. He continues to improve and better himself with an outstanding work ethic. He has quick feet, a 6-10 wingspan, and a tremendous ability to elevate which will help him on both ends of the floor. He is a skilled player with a great build that should translate well to the Big Ten.”
Newton is a 6-foot-3 guard for Newton High School in Covington, Ga., where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game as a junior. He plays AAU basketball for Atlanta Xpress, but he missed the summer circuit with a knee injury.
Newton is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked No. 64 by Rivals, No. 84 by ESPN, No. 86 by 247Sports and No. 88 by On3. He joins Gabe Cupps, who signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, in Indiana's two-player 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 29 by 247Sports and No. 31 by Rivals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gabe, Jakai, and their families to the IU Basketball program," Woodson said. "They are two competitive individuals who offer a great deal to what we are building here and both will be great additions.”
