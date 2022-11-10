Opening Line: Indiana Monstrous Favorite Over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back in action on Thursday night, taking on Bethune-Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Oddsmakers have the No. 13-ranked Hoosiers as a huge favorite.

According to Fanduel.com, the number is 31.5 points for the 8:30 p.m. ET game, the largest point spread by far in the past several years. The over-under is 140.5. The game is being televised on the Big Ten Network. Bethune-Cookman is coached by Reggie Theus, a former NBA player who was a teammate with Indiana coach Mike Woodson.

The Hoosiers are 1-0 so far this season. They won — and covered — in their season opener on Monday, beating Morehead State 88-53. They were 24.5-point favorites at tipoff on the Fanduel gambling website in that game, and covered easily. The Hoosiers opened at 21.5 on Monday.

A year ago, Indiana was a good bet in home games at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers were 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread in Bloomington. During the nonconference portion of their schedule, they played five games where they were favored by 17 points or more. They won all five, but also covered in four of them, all but the season opener against Eastern Michigan. For a look-back on how Indiana fared against the spread in all 35 games last year, CLICK HERE

Indiana opens the season with two home games. They beat Morehead State 88-53 on Monday in their season opener. Here is a link to the Hoosiers' complete 2022-23, with dates, gametimes, locations and TV information. CLICK HERE

Indiana finished 21-14 a year ago, but have four starters returning and are adding a top-five recruiting class. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll and are No. 12 in the first KenPom rankings. (Bethune-Cookman is No. 308 out of 363 teams). Indiana was selected by the media to win the Big Ten, which would be their first league title since 2016.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-211 overall and 7-11 in Southwest Athletic Conference play last year. The Wildcats opened their season at Iowa on Monday and lost 89-58.

Indiana point spread tracker

Overall record: 1-0

1-0 Home record: 1-0

1-0 Road record: 0-0

0-0 Home against the spread: 1-0

1-0 Road against the spread: 0-0

Indiana versus spread game-by-game

Here are Indiana's results last season, both straight up and against the spread: