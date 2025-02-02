Jalen Hood-Schifino Part Of NBA Blockbuster Trade With Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis
Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was included in a shocking NBA trade announced early Sunday morning. The second-year guard is headed to the Utah Jazz after one and a half seasons with the Lakers.
ESPN NBA senior insider Shams Charania laid out the full terms of the deal.
- The Los Angeles Lakers receive Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks.
- The Dallas Mavericks receive Anthony Davis, Max Christie and 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers.
- The Utah Jazz receive Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.
The trade is obviously headlined by superstars Doncic, a five-time All-NBA player and the 2023-24 scoring champ, and Davis, a nine-time All-Star and member of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team, being dealt.
Doncic now joins forces with NBA legend LeBron James on the 28-19 Lakers, who are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. Davis will team up with eight-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion Kyrie Irving on the 26-23 Mavericks, who are in eighth place in the Western Conference.
But from an Indiana perspective, Hood-Schifino is on the move after one and a half seasons with the Lakers. The 6-foot-6 guard was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana, where he was named Big Ten freshman of the year and averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
He helped coach Mike Woodson's Hoosiers finish second in the Big Ten and reach the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
But his NBA career has gotten off to a slow start, as Hood-Schifino has appeared in just 23 games across two seasons with the Lakers.
Hood-Schifino played 109 total minutes in 21 games as a rookie in 2023-24 and totaled 34 total points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He also appeared in 15 G League games in 2023-24 and averaged 22 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.
Injuries derailed Hood-Schifino's rookie year. He dealt with a knee injury early in the season, and then underwent back surgery in March 2024. In October 2024, the Lakers announced they will not pick up their $4 million option on Hood-Schifino at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Hood-Schifino remained on the Lakers roster during the 2024-25 season, but he has appeared in just two games and played 14 total minutes. He has not appeared in any G League games this season. Hood-Schifino has been ruled out since mid-November with a hamstring injury.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TJD MAKES RISING STARS ROSTER: Former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of 11 "sophomores" named to the 2025 NBA Rising Stars roster. And despite being the favorite to win rookie of the year, fellow Hoosier Kel'el Ware did not make the roster. CLICK HERE
- WARE MAKES FIRST CAREER START: Former Indiana Hoosier Kel'el Ware scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first career start for the Miami Heat. CLICK HERE
- TJD DUNKS ON WARE: Former Indiana Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kel'el Ware matched up Tuesday night in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Miami Heat. Watch Jackson-Davis' highlight dunk below. CLICK HERE