KenPom Preseason College Basketball Rankings For 2024-25

With the college basketball season beginning soon, take a look at the KenPom preseason computer rankings for 2024-25, where they've listed everyone from No. 1 Houston to No. 364 Mississippi Valley State. Here's the full list.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley at the State Capitol to start the team's championship parade.
UConn has been the gold standard in men's college basketball recently, winning back-to-back national championships under coach Dan Hurley. But as the Huskies go for the three-peat, some believe they still have ground to make up.

KenPom.com, the popular college basketball advanced analysis site, came out with its preseason rankings on Monday. It has four teams ahead of UConn, including Houston, Duke, Auburn and Alabama. The Big 12 leads all conferences with four teams in the top 10, led by No. 1 Houston.

The Big 12, ACC, SEC, Big East – and even the West Coast Conference – all have teams ranked ahead of the first Big Ten team, which is No. 10 Purdue. All the way down at No. 23 is the next Big Ten team, Illinois, giving the conference just two top-25 teams compared to the Big 12's eight.

While the Big Ten lacks top-end teams, according to KenPom, it doesn't lack depth or parity. All 18 Big Ten teams are ranked between No. 10 and No. 75, with Washington at the bottom entering its first season under coach Danny Sprinkle.

The college basketball regular season is set to begin on Nov. 4, so here are the KenPom preseason rankings, from No. 1 to No. 364. The 18 Big Ten teams are in bold.

1. Houston

2. Duke

3. Auburn

4. Alabama

5. UConn

6. Kansas

7. Iowa State

8. Arizona

9. Gonzaga

10. Purdue

11. Baylor

12. Creighton

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Texas Tech

16. Texas A&M

17. Cincinnati

18. Texas

19. St. John's

20. Villanova

21. BYU

22. Marquette

23. Illinois

24. Clemson

25. Arkansas

26. UCLA

27. Dayton

28. Florida

29. Oregon

30. Xavier

31. Ohio State

32. Mississippi State

33. Iowa

34. Saint Mary's

35. Michigan State

36. Michigan

37. Maryland

38. Pittsburgh

39. Indiana

40. Oklahoma

41. VCU

42. Kentucky

43. Memphis

44. Wake Forest

45. Boise State

46. Wisconsin

47. Ole Miss

48. San Diego State

49. Kansas State

50. Northwestern

51. LSU

52. NC State

53. Missouri

54. Grand Canyon

55. Miami FL

56. Nebraska

57. USC

58. TCU

59. Minnesota

60. Providence

61. Penn State

62. New Mexico

63. Rutgers

64. Louisville

65. South Carolina

66. UCF

67. Georgia

68. Syracuse

69. Notre Dame

70. Georgia Tech

71. Arizona State

72. Utah State

73. Nevada

74. SMU

75. Washington

76. Colorado State

77. Princeton

78. Virginia

79. Loyola Chicago

80. Colorado

81. North Texas

82. Utah

83. Butler

84. UAB

85. San Francisco

86. Saint Joseph's

87. West Virginia

88. Georgetown

89. Oklahoma State

90. Florida State

92. Virginia Tech

93. Bradley

94. UNLV

95. Santa Clara

96. Vanderbilt

97. Vermont

98. George Mason

99. Stanford

100. UC Irvine

101. Wichita State

102. South Florida

103. McNeese State

104. Florida Atlantic

105. Saint Louis

106. Liberty

107. Louisiana Tech

108. High Point

109. Yale

110. Wofford

111. Washington State

112. Murray State

113. Boston College

114. Sam Houston State

115. Northern Iowa

116. Ohio

117. Massachusetts

118. Appalachian State

119. Seattle

120. UMass Lowell

121. Arkansas State

122. Rhode Island

123. St. Bonaventure

124. Troy

125. Davidson

126. East Carolina

127. Towson

128. Charlotte

129. Akron

130. UC San Diego

131. Loyola Marymount

132. Western Kentucky

133. Drake

134. Chattanooga

135. California

136. Charleston

137. Kent State

139. Richmond

140. Cal Baptist

141. Lipscomb

142. Purdue Fort Wayne

143. Duquesne

144. Oregon State

145. Bryant

146. George Washington

147. Southern Illinois

148. UC Santa Barbara

149. Samford

150. UT Arlington

151. Tulsa

152. East Tennessee State

153. Utah Valley

154. UNC Wilmington

155. Stephen F. Austin

156. Louisiana

157. Northern Kentucky

158. New Mexico State

159. Marshall

160. Indiana State

161. James Madison

162. Abilene Christian

163. Winthrop

164. Fordham

165. Furman

166. DePaul

167. La Salle

168. Cornell

169. UC Riverside

170. Belmont

171. UTEP

172. Milwaukee

173. Oakland

174. Weber State

175. UC Davis

176. Montana

177. Toledo

178. Texas State

179. Hofstra

180. South Dakota State

181. UNC Greensboro

182. Cleveland State

183. Youngstown State

184. Georgia Southern

185. Middle Tennessee

186. Nicholls

187. Georgia State

188. Tulane

189. Montana State

190. Longwood

191. Jacksonville

192. Penn

193. Quinnipiac

194. UNC Asheville

195. Illinois State

196. Southern Utah

197. Northern Colorado

198. Hawaii

199. Wright State

200. San Jose State

201. Kansas City

202. Monmouth

203. St. Thomas

204. Evansville

205. Iona

206. Florida Gulf Coast

207. Tarleton State

208. Air Force

209. Columbia

210. Northeastern

211. Miami OH

212. Mercer

213. North Alabama

214. Howard

215. Wyoming

216. North Dakota State

217. Colgate

218. Valparaiso

219. Missouri State

220. Illinois Chicago

221. Jacksonville State

222. Drexel

223. Kennesaw State

224. William & Mary

225. UTSA

226. Saint Peter's

227. Merrimack

228. Portland State

229. Norfolk State

230. American

231. Boston University

232. Pepperdine

233. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

234. Rice

235. South Alabama

236. Marist

237. Albany

238. Charleston Southern

239. Old Dominion

240. Ball State

241. Fairfield

242. Oral Roberts

243. Brown

244. Delaware

245. Rider

246. Bucknell

247. Southern Miss

248. Morehead State

249. Southern

250. North Dakota

251. Little Rock

252. Cal State Northridge

253. North Florida

254. Maine

255. North Carolina Central

256. Grambling State

257. Navy

258. Western Carolina

259. Harvard

260. Cal State Fullerton

261. Radford

262. Bowling Green

263. Utah Tech

264. Lehigh

265. South Dakota

266. Mount St. Mary's

267. Stony Brook

268. Central Michigan

269. Wagner

270. Long Beach State

271. Austin Peay

272. Gardner Webb

273. Fresno State

274. Portland

275. Lafayette

276. FIU

277. South Carolina State

278. Lamar

279. Texas Southern

280. Northern Arizona

281. UMBC

282. Alabama State

283. Eastern Washington

284. Idaho

285. Southeastern Louisiana

286. Eastern Kentucky

287. Pacific

288. Robert Morris

289. North Carolina A&T

290. Army

291. Presbyterian

292. Cal State Bakersfield

293. Eastern Michigan

294. Western Illinois

295. San Diego

296. Coastal Carolina

297. Stetson

298. Elon

300. Sacramento State

301. Bethune Cookman

302. Tennessee State

303. Central Connecticut

304. Louisiana Monroe

305. Bellarmine

306. Campbell

307. UT Rio Grande Valley

308. Idaho State

309. Canisius

310. Binghamton

311. Morgan State

313. Western Michigan

314. Dartmouth

315. Denver

316. Manhattan

317. Northern Illinois

318. Nebraska Omaha

319. New Hampshire

320. Green Bay

321. SIUE

322. Niagara

323. Incarnate Word

324. Southern Indiana

325. Northwestern State

326. Jackson State

327. Central Arkansas

328. West Georgia

329. Southeast Missouri

330. Siena

331. Delaware State

332. Eastern Illinois

333. Alcorn State

334. NJIT

335. Chicago State

336. Le Moyne

337. Sacred Heart

338. Detroit Mercy

339. Tennessee Martin

340. Prairie View A&M

341. The Citadel

342. Holy Cross

343. Cal Poly

344. Tennessee Tech

345. Lindenwood

346. New Orleans

347. Buffalo

348. USC Upstate

349. Alabama A&M

350. Saint Francis

351. Fairleigh Dickinson

352. Loyola (MD)

353. LIU

354. Arkansas Pine Bluff

355. Mercyhurst

356. Stonehill

357. Houston Christian

358. Florida A&M

359. VMI

360. Texas A&M Commerce

361. IU Indy

362. Maryland Eastern Shore

363. Coppin State

364. Mississippi Valley State

