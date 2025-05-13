Lawsuit Filed By Former Indiana Men’s Basketball Players Alleging Abuse Continues
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two major storylines have unfolded this month related to the class action lawsuit filed by former Indiana men’s basketball players against the university and former basketball athletic trainer Tim Garl.
First, Indiana University on May 1 released its report of the investigation conducted by law firm Jones Day into allegations against former Indiana men’s basketball team doctor Brad Bomba Sr.
Indiana initiated the investigation in September after accusations that initially came from former Indiana basketball player Haris Mujezinovic. He and four other former Indiana players would pursue a class-action lawsuit against Indiana for alleged sexual abuse related to digital rectal exams given by Bomba.
Bomba, 89, the central figure in the lawsuit, died Thursday. He was a team doctor for Indiana and an All-Big Ten football player in the 1950s. He was inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame in 2007.
Bomba was not a defendant in the lawsuit but sat for a sworn deposition in December. He cited the Fifth Amendment, which protects individuals from self-incrimination, on 45 questions.
Bomba’s testimony came after a U.S. District Court judge ruled he was competent to be questioned. His legal representatives had originally attempted to delay the deposition with the claim that Bomba “does not know the difference between a truth and a lie, making him incompetent to testify.”
While he was not a defendant, Bomba is central to the class action suit. In addition to Mujezinovic, former Indiana basketball players Charlie Miller, John Flowers, Larry Richardson and Butch Carter have joined the suit as plaintiffs.
The central allegation from original plaintiffs Miller and Mujezinovic when the suit was filed in October was that the pair “were routinely subjected to medically unnecessary, invasive and sexually abusive rectal examinations by Dr. Bradford Bomba, the team’s physician.”
Cases like this can be conducted with the relevant party deceased. The University of Michigan settled a case in 2022 involving accusations of sexual abuse against physician Dr. Robert Anderson, who was a Michigan employee from 1966-2003. Michigan settled the lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, for $490 million. Anderson was also accused of inappropriate exam practices, including unnecessary rectal exams. Anderson died in 2008.
Jones Day, the law firm hired by Indiana to conduct an investigation, produced an 874-page report that was released by the university. It disputes some of the claims in the lawsuit.
Jones Day was given access to Indiana University archives and the firm spoke with nearly 100 people. The report claims that Indiana’s administration, athletic department and basketball program had no influence on their investigation. The firm also noted Indiana University had no influence on their final report.
Jones Day said it looked at 100,000 documents and 10,000 emails and electronic documents that could have been related to the allegation.
The report detailed Bomba’s background and history with the athletic department. It highlighted how medical care for Indiana athletes and particularly for basketball players was was conducted in the 1970s and 1980s. Jones Day estimated that Bomba was team physician from 1980-98. Bomba was not officially part of the athletic department, but the report states that coach Bob Knight arranged separate care for basketball players from the rest of the athletic department starting in 1980.
Jones Day stated that Bomba administered digital rectal exams as part of pre-participation physical examinations . The report noted that the exams were performed on players regardless of whether they had a condition that indicated a specific need for it.
Jones Day reported that “nearly all of the accounts” from former players stated that Bomba acted “in a professional and clinical manner.” He used a glove, lubricant and did not engage in sexually provocative comments, the report said. Jones Day’s report states that “there was no suggestion they were sexual in nature.”
Jones Day also reported that former basketball players who later became doctors described Bomba’s care as “appropriate.” Players reached as part of the investigation who turned pro noted that Bomba’s practices were consistent with what they experienced as professional athletes.
Jones Day noted that 11 players they reached expressed concern with Bomba’s practices. The report stated that some felt uncomfortable at the time and some felt uncomfortable in hindsight. Jones Day said that three former players they spoke with “felt violated or humiliated” after the exam.
Central to the class-action suit is the Title IX claim that the university was aware of Bomba’s practices and did nothing about it.
Jones Day’s report notes that one player – later revealed to be Carter – raised objections to Bomba’s digital rectal exam at the time it happened. When Carter was added to the lawsuit, his legal representatives claimed that Carter took his complaint to Knight, team trainer Bob Young and then-special assistant to the president George Taliaferro about Bomba. Carter did not see Bomba again after he raised his complaint.
Jones Day acknowledged Carter’s account in its report.
“We were unable to uncover any evidence of what, if anything, may have been done in response to this player’s complaints,” the report stated.
Indiana’s knowledge of Bomba’s practices extended to Garl and his participation in “locker room banter” on Bomba’s DRE practices.
Jones Day noted that Garl said “no players complained about the exams being inappropriate or sexual in any manner.”
However, the report also criticized Garl, stating that medical professionals they spoke with said “engaging in jokes like this about medical procedures is unprofessional.”
The third component of Jones Day’s investigation was whether Bomba’s digital rectal exams were accepted medical practice as part of a physical examination.
Jones Day checked documentation from accepted experts on athletic physical exams. The investigation also wanted to ascertain what Bomba was taught as a medical student and whether that influenced his decision to conduct the digital rectal exams. The investigation also wanted to understand whether the exams were an accepted part of physicals and whether it was uncommon to conduct them.
“Although the experts agreed that the provision of (digital rectal exams) in a collegiate (pre-participation physical exam) without any relevant medical history or symptoms was an uncommon practice, their opinions differed on the propriety of Dr. Bomba’s practice of including (digital rectal exams) in student athletes’ annual physicals,” Jones Day’s summary of the report stated.
Jones Day spoke with three doctors. One stated a digital rectal exam was an unusual practice as part of a physical; one doctor said it wasn’t. A third doctor said it wasn’t something that could be seen “in black-and-white terms.”
“Dr. Bomba’s decision to perform a (digital rectal exam) as a part of a routine (pre-participation physical exam) could be viewed as reasonable medical judgment for the majority of Dr. Bomba’s career. By the late 1990s, however, standardization of (pre-participation physical exams) started to take hold and a medical consensus began to emerge that (digital rectal exams) were not a supportable method for identifying malignancies in college-age patients,” Jones Day’s report said this doctor stated.
“The expert thus opines that the decision to continue performing (digital rectal exams) toward the end of Dr. Bomba’s tenure, though likely well-meaning, was outdated and no longer reasonable,” the report continued.
Jones Day’s conclusion was favorable to Bomba.
“Given that lack of uniformity, our ultimate assessment is that it was not clearly unreasonable for Dr. Bomba to include a (digital rectal exam) in the (pre-participation physical exams) he performed for the IU men’s basketball team,” Jones Day stated.
The report also included outreach from Bomba’s son – Brad Bomba Jr. – a physician who occasionally helped his father with physicals for Indiana players. Bomba Jr. is not accused in the class-action suit and claimed he did not perform digital rectal exams on Indiana players. Bomba Jr. did note that he conducted those exams on his non-athletic patients into the early 2000s before he altered the practice based on evolving medical norms.
“Dr. Bomba, Jr. explained that it can take time to change practices based on recommendations, so it does not surprise him that his father continued including (digital rectal exams) as a part of pre-participation physicals because he would have viewed that as consistent with providing the best care,” Jones Day stated.
Jones Day acknowledged limitations in its report.
Many witnesses have died since the relevant period – the late 1970s to the late 1990s. Many former employees, former players and third-party witnesses declined to participate in the Jones Day investigation. No one aside from Garl who are specific parties to the class-action lawsuit took part in the Jones Day investigation.
Jones Day also said that patients it sought were only those who reached it via a hotline it set up.
Jones Day also acknowledged that, “we were unable to locate most documents of greatest relevance to our investigation.” Medical records were presumably destroyed due to the passage of time and many athletes did not have documentation of their case when they were student-athletes.
“We were unable to independently corroborate the accounts provided to us by former patients via documentary evidence. Nonetheless, common details and accounts emerged from our interviews of Dr. Bomba’s former patients such that we are confident in our findings regarding the practices of Dr. Bomba and the characteristics of his exams,” Jones Day stated.
DeLaney & DeLaney, the law firm representing the players, said the Jones Day report confirmed what they allege in their lawsuit.
“The Jones Day report confirms that IU officials knew that Dr. Bomba, Sr. was penetrating these young athletes’ rectums and IU refused to stop it,” said attorney Kathleen DeLaney in a press release from DeLaney & DeLaney.
“The report did not help me understand the rationale for Dr. Bomba Sr.’s actions or for IU’s failure to act. It seems to me that IU stayed quiet at the expense of me and the other players,” Mujezinovic said in the same press release.
The Indiana Daily Student reported after the release of the Jones Day investigation that Indiana was aware of the allegations on June 21, 2024 via a letter that was sent by one of the accusers. The Jones Day report did not mention this letter in its investigation.
The Jones Day investigation said that Indiana first received notice of the alleged abuse when it received a letter from the legal representative of one of the accusing players in August.
No trial date has been set for the class-action suit.
