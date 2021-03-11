LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Rutgers in Real Time

It's the postseason now, and they say everyone starts with a clean slate. Will that be true of Indiana, which staggers into the postseason on a five-game losing streak? Follow along live.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Welcome INSIDE Lucas Oil Stadium. It's nice to see some of you in the building tonight too, where Indiana will play its first game of the year with more than just family in the stands.

It's the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, and No. 10-seed Indiana is playing No. 7 seed Rutgers. As we all know by now, these two teams have played twice this season, with Rutgers winning both games.

If you're new to the blog – where you been??? We'll feed you full of news and opinion in real time, with the latest stuff at the top, so keep refreshing.

So, let's go!

6:55 p.m. ET – Second media timeout and things are still looking good for Indiana. Hoosiers lead 16-11. Trayce has seven points already on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. IU also in the bonus already with 10:51 to go, so it's going to be a big night to make free throws.

6:50 p.m. ET – The small amount of fans here are being very loud. Indiana thriving off that energy too. Definitely playing with more emotion tonight compared to what we've seen lately.

6:45 p.m. ET – Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing with a lot of energy on both sides of the court so far. I can tell you, he is sick of losing. Looks like he's taking this one personal. He's got four points and a nice assist so far.

6:40 p.m. ET – First media timeout and Indiana is off to a good start. The Hoosiers lead 11-5. Armaan Franklin has checked in for the Hoosiers. He seems to be moving around just fine so far, despite the ankle and foot injuries.

6:30 p.m. ET – Usual starters with Armaan Franklin still out. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Jerome Hunter, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham.

6:15 p.m. ET – Latest line on Draftkings still holding steady. Rutgers is a 3-point favorite. ONLY a 3-point favorite.