LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana Takes On No. 24 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! We're about an hour away from tipoff as Indiana tries to end its four-game winning streak against No. 24 Michigan.
Obviously, this will be an unusual day at Assembly Hall. On Friday afternoon, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson announced that Mike Woodson would depart at the end of the season. According to Dolson, Woodson expressed his desire to leave the job on Wednesday after Indiana returned from a 76-64 defeat at Wisconsin.
What will the atmosphere be at Assembly Hall? We'll find out. It's quiet now. Crowd mostly isn't in the arena yet.
• Indiana's injury report is clean. Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton are out, but that's to be expected at this point. Michigan has no one listed on its injury report.
• Quick thoughts on Mike Woodson. Do I think this is the time? I do. I've been around enough situations in my career to know when the slide has become irreversible. This had got to the point where it was. I have written about Woodson's flaws before. I just don't think he had the wherewithall to correct them.
I think he'd lost enough of the fanbase that this was not going to get better as far as the vibe around the program. Once that happens? You're cooked in the court of public opinion. I've seen how this movie plays out before.
I covered Indiana State for a long time and the entirety of Greg Lansing's head coaching stint from 2010-21. Lansing had four winning seasons to start his career. During that time, he was given a five-year rollover contract. Then it turned sour. He had five straight losing seasons and a segment of the fan base turned on him. However, due in part to that contract, and in larger part because ISU had no money to buy out his contract, the Lansing coaching stint carried on.
At the end of that five-year losing season streak, he still had two years left after the rollover was canceled in the midst of the losing seasons. By all rights, it should have continued to circle the drain. Had ISU had the money to buy out the contract, it gladly would have. At nearly any other school, it would have been the end.
However, Lansing did something no one expected. He turned it around. In 2020 and 2021, ISU was above .600, which is good by any historical standard since ISU went Division I in the early 1970s. The problem was that he still had a sizable amount of the fanbase (to say nothing of the administration itself) who wanted him gone. So it became this ugly thing. The smallest sign of adversity? The wolves would howl. It was not pleasant for anyone.
I bring this up because that's exactly what would have happened here. Even if Indiana had made a run in February, you'd still have had a split in the fanbase. It would have come out win or lose. It's just best to start fresh at this point.
• On top of all of that, these are human beings we're dealing with. I was at the game on Tuesday in Madison. Woodson looked and spoke as if he had enough. I felt bad for him ... even as I thought to myself what a poor performance it was. Those things can be mutally exclusive.
I know what some people will say. He gets paid a lot of money for you to feel bad about him. Oh please stuff that. I think one of the reasons I recoil at the worst of the keyboard warriors in all fanbases is that it's very easy for them to fire off vindictives because they never have to face the people they're smearing. I say that with only having had a working relationship with Woodson. I ask questions, he answers them. That's the extent of it. But we're still talking about human beings here. I will always have empathy for that dynamic even if the worst of the fans do not. Some of the stuff that's floated out there on the message boards and fan groups has been disgraceful. You can want a coaching change without being hateful about it.
• With all of the coaching news going on, let's not lose sight of how this game fits into the season. At this point, Indiana is theoretically still capable of making a NCAA Tournament surge, but realistically? The Hoosiers need to get four more quality wins to really have a chance and since they don't have any quality wins to date, there's not a lot of reason to believe that's a run this team can make.
The more germane race at the moment is the one to make the Big Ten Tournament. Right now, Indiana has a game gap to the drop zone, 15th place or worse. Results elsewhere in the Big Ten have not been favorable. Nebraska's revival is not good for the Hoosiers as they lose a tiebreaker against the Cornhuskers. Ohio State has passed Indiana, a team that the Hoosiers have a favorable tiebreaker against (for now). Basically, Indiana has to win two more Big Ten games to feel relatively safe. That's doable, but we'll see.
• It's still early, but so far, the story of the crowd is ... where is it? Plenty of empty seats in all areas of Assembly Hall. It will fill out some by tipoff, but I think the thing about the disappointing performance of the team that hasn't been talked about enough is that for all of the keyboard warriors, etc., a sizable amount of fans have silently voted with their feet and just checked out. Apathy has set in. Never good. Football's success likely made this more pronounced. A lot of fans spent their emotional capital (and their money) on the football team.
• Starters - Indiana: Anthony Leal, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice.
Michigan: Tre Donaldson, Vlad Goldin, Rubin Jones, Danny Wolf, Nimari Burnett.
• Mike Woodson and Dusty May had a nice pregame embrace. They've both spent enough time here to know what it's all about.
• Big cheer for Michigan coach Dusty May ... at least where I'm at inside Assembly Hall.
• Mostly muted cheers when Mike Woodson was introduced. Some boos mixed in. Why? It's over, folks. No need to pile on.
• Anyway, it's game time. Let's see if Indiana can handle stretch bigs better than the Hoosiers did at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
• Michigan 14-5, 1507 1H. Indiana started off with some good looks it didn't convert at the rim. After that, though, the shot selection has been poor and the 2 of 9 shooting is evidence of that. Meanwhile, Tre Donaldson has outscored Indiana by himself with eight points already. Hoosiers not doing any better against the opposing 3-point attack than they did at Wisconsin. Wolverines are 3 of 4 from long range already.
• Michigan 16-14, 11:44 1H. Indiana revives itself as the Hoosiers are on a 9-0 run. Michigan has gone 2:52 without a point. Much needed points from Malik Reneau, who has struggled since his return from a knee injury. He's 2 of 3 from the floor. Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf have been surprisingly quiet so far. That early scoring from Michigan's guards covered for that, but now that's melted away. Game on.
• Michigan 26-18, 8:54 1H. Indiana's offensive success didn't last and neither did Michigan's drought. Wolverines on a 7-0 run having made their last three buckets. Indiana reverts back to questionable shot selection.
• Michigan 29-19, 7:41 1H. Indiana can go from active to passive in no time flat. The offense is settling for jump shots and they're not falling. Now, granted, attacking two seven-footers is no easy task, but the ball movement and movement away from the ball has to be there to give yourself a chance and that hasn't been the case for the Hoosiers. Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf are heating up too. Not a good combination for the Hoosiers.
•
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden discuss the latest news surrounding Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson on a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast, hosted by Brandon Brown. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON EXIT: Indiana and Mike Woodson are working towards ending his four-year tenure as Indiana coach. CLICK HERE.
- DUSTY MAY CONTRACT: With his Indiana ties, Michigan coach Dusty May will be a name that will be brought up as a future Hoosiers coach. Here is how his contract is structured. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: How to watch Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan. CLICK HERE.