LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back inside beautiful Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's time for another season of Indiana basketball. It all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game with Marian University, an NAIA school based in Indianapolis.

Welcome to our LIVE BLOG, where we keep you updated in real time live from press row. We'll tell you everything that goes on, and throw in some opinions or two as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

The game is NOT on regular TV, but here's the link to how to watch it on the BTN-Plus streaming service. Thursday's exhibition game with St. Francis and the regular season opener on Monday against Morehead State are all stream-only games.

3:40 p.m. — Race Thompson hits a second three-pointer and the Hoosiers lead 40-19. There's 1:09 to go in the first half. ... And now it's halftime. Hoosiers lead 42-21.

3:35 p.m. — Freshman Malik Reneau is very athletic. He's brought the ball up the floor several times and has nice moves around the basket. Another 6-9 left-hander fits the bill really well at Indiana. And he adds a nice dunk along the baseline.

3:30 p.m. — Xavier Johnson is playing well and running things. Hits a nice jumper there to make it 28-13. And then C.J. Gunn follows with a three-pointer, his first as a Hoosier.

3:25 p.m. — The offense has bogged down a bit with the second unit in. We're at the under-8 timeout now, with Indiana leading 26-13 with 7:30 to go. Starters back in, except for Logan Duncomb. He just had a nice tip-back for the Hoosiers.

3:15 p.m. — The first subs are in the game for Indiana, with juniors Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway coming in. Logan Duncomb and freshman C.J. Gunn are in too.

3:10 p.m. — Race Thompson knocks down a three-pointer. There's a lot of hope that he'll be better from deep this year. Indiana leads 19-5 with 12:32 to go.

3:05 p.m. — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is making an immediate impact. With the shot clock running down, he made a nice drive to the basket and scored. Hit another jumper later and the Hoosiers have scored the first eight points.

3:01 p.m — Race Thompson scores the first basket for Indiana, a little floater in the line off an inbounds play.

2:50 p.m. — The starting lineups are in, and the Hoosiers will go with Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino at the guard spots, with Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Malik Reneau up front.

2:40 p.m. ET — Four Indiana freshmen will be making their Hoosier debuts today. The class, considered top-five at a few places, includes guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn, and forwards Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau.

2:30 p.m. ET — No action for senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis or sophomore guard Tamar Bates today. Both are out with injuries. They're dressed in sharp black suits, though. Jackson-Davis has his right hand wrapped up. We'll update postgame.