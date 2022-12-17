LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Kansas in Real Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Welcome to Allen Fieldhouse on the campus of the University of Kansas for Saturday's national TV showdown between No. 14 Indiana and No. 8 Kansas. It's electric here inside this iconic old barn as two of the bluebloods of the sport hook up for the first time in more than six years.

This is our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game in real time. We'll throw in some highlights and opinion as well. All of the latest news appears at the top, so just keep refreshing. ENJOY THE GAME!

I like our 1940 and 1953 banners more than theirs. IU beat Kansas in both title games.

MY TWO CENTS: Indiana just can't keep falling into these huge holes against quality teams. Did the same thing last week against Arizona, falling behind 27-8. Four turnovers already, two by Jalen Hood-Schifino.

12:05 — Indiana is 0-for-3 out of the gate with two turnovers and fall into a 7-0 hole. Race Thompson ends the drought with a fadeaway jumper on the left side. Kansas scores twice though, and it's 12-2. Mike Woodson calls timeout.

12:02 p.m. ET — Indiana gets the opening tip and goes right inside to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kansas immediately doubles and he hits a wide open Miller Kopp in the left corner. His three comes up short. Indiana gets a stop, but then Jalen Hood-Schifino missed a 12-footer in the lane.

11:55 a.m. ET — A huge round of applause for Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino when he is announced as part of Indiana's starting lineup. He's missed three games, including the Hoosiers' two losses, so it's great to have him back.

11:45 a.m. ET — I've been in about a hundred college basketball arenas during my career, but I've NEVER been to Allen Fieldhouse. Bucket list checked. It's got a Hinkle Fieldhouse feel to it, with the Mackey Arena noise. This is going to be fun.

11:25 a.m. ET — No surprise, but there are plenty of Indiana fans in the building, and they're already making a lot of noise. This is going to be a fun environment.

11:15 a.m. ET — It's great to see Dick Vitale in the house here. The game today is on ESPN2, and the long-time voice of college basketball on the ESPN family of networks has gone through a hell of a cancer battle to be here. He's doing the game with Dave O'Brien, one of the best play-by-play guys in the game. Here's how to watch, with all of our fun gameday preview stuff as well. CLICK HERE

11:05 a..m. ET — The good news upon arriving at Allen Fieldhouse is that Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is out on the floor and moving around fine. The star recruit has missed three games with a back injury — including both of Indiana's losses — so it's good to see him out there. An hour before tip, Indiana officials are still calling it a game-time decision, but all signs are pointing to him starting. Here's the story on his time away, and what he means to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE