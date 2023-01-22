LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan State in Real Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's Indiana and Michigan State on Sunday in a huge Big Ten game shown around the country on CBS. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updating live from press row on all the news and views from the game, with highlights and opinion thrown in.
All the latest items are at the top, so just keep refreshing and we'll keep you updated. Enjoy the game.
12:15 p.m. — Race Thompson checks into the game for Indiana, and he gets a standing ovation from the IU crowd. He's been out since Jan. 5 with a knee injury.
12:12 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo is having a hard time guarding Joey Hauser. He just blew right by him, and then Geronimo traveled on the other end.
12:10 p.m. — Tensions are high to start this game for sure. We've already had a dust-up at the 16:16 mark, with some pushing and shoving going on. Refs break it up quickly and go to the monitor. Miller Kopp gets called for a Flagrant 1.
12:07 p.m. — Two early three-pointers from Indiana guard Trey Galloway. That's going to be a must today. Indiana's three-point game needs to be spot on.
12:05 p.m. — Today's officials are Larry Scirotto, Earl Walton and Brian Dorsey.
11:50 a.m. — Same starters for Indiana for the fourth straight game. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo up front, and Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino on the perimeter.
https://twitter.com/IndianaMBB/status/1617201525511577602
11:45 a.m. — Indiana senior forward Race Thompson is dressed and ready to go. We'll see what happens.
