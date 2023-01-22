Opening Line: Indiana Favored on Sunday at Home Against Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has been very good all season, losing just one in 10 tries at Simon Skjodt Assembly. They're back at home on Sunday, with a huge Big Ten battle with Michigan State on the slate.
The Hoosiers have won two in a row after a three-game skid and seem to be finding their way. The oddsmakers think so, too. Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, and the over/under is 138.5. The teams met just one time last year, with the Spartans winning 76-61 in East Lansing on Feb. 12. The Spartans have won three straight games in the series.
The game starts at Noon ET and is televised nationally on CBS. Here are all the details on how to watch, including a great preview of the game. CLICK HERE
Here is a thorough breakdown on what Indiana has done all season, both straight up and against the spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 12-6
- Indiana overall vs. spread: 9-9
- Indiana home record: 9-1
- Indiana home vs. spread: 6-4
- Indiana road record: 2-4
- Indiana road vs spread: 2-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-1
- Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1
- Indiana record as favorite: 11-2
- Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 1-3
- Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-3
Indiana vs. the spread
Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::
- Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 5 — Lost at Iowa 91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 11 — Lost at Penn State 85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 14 — Beat No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 19 — Won at Illinois 80-65 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
Michigan State vs. the spread
Michigan State is 13-6 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten, and the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday with a home win over Rutgers. They are 11-8 against the spread this season, and have covered in four of their past five Big Ten games.
In true road games, the Spartans are 2-2 straight up, and 2-2 against the spread. Here's what Michigan State has done this season, straight up and against the number:
- Nov. 7 — Beat Northern Arizona 73-55 as a 21.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 11—Lost to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63 in San Diego, Calif., as an 11.5-point underdog (won)
- Nov. 15— Beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in two overtimes in Indianapolis as a 7.5-point underdog (won)
- Nov. 18 — Beat Villanova 73-71 in the Gavitt Games as a 6.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 24 — Lost to No. 18 Alabama 81-70 in Portland, Ore. as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)
- Nov. 25 — Beat Oregon 74-70 in Portland, Ore as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Portland 78-77 in Portland, Ore as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 30 — Lost at Notre Dame 70-52 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 1.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 —Lost to Northwestern 71-66 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 7 — Won at Penn State 85-78 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)
- Dec. 10 – Beat Brown 68-50 as an 15.5-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 21 — Beat Oakland 67-54 as an 21.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 30 — Beat Buffalo 89-68 as a 15.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 3 – Beat Nebraska 74-56 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)
- Jan. 7 — Beat Michigan 59-53 as an 3.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 10 — Won at No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Jan. 13 —Lost at Illinois 75-66 as an 6.5-point underdog (lost)
- Jan. 16 — Lost to No. 3 Purdue 64-63 as an 4.5-point underdog (won)
- Jan. 19 — Beat No. 23 Rutgers 70-57 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)