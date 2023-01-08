LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Northwestern in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back in Assembly Hall on Sunday, taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in a critical Big Ten game for the Hoosiers, who are just 1-2 in league play so far.

Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated live from press row all game long. We'll get you all the news and views, and throw in some highlights and opinion as well. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing to see the latest posts.

The game starts at Noon ET. There's been some confusion about that today on social media, but we've got it all right. Here's how to watch the game, with gametime and TV information, plus our usual game day preview. CLICK HERE

ENJOY THE GAME!!

FINAL: Trey Galloway hits a shot beyond half-court as the buzzer goes off. Northwestern wins 84-83 and Indiana falls to 1-3 in the Big Ten.

1:54 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino makes a free throw and the lead is down to eight. 78-70 but only 55 seconds to go. Jackson-Davis scores and is fouled, but he misses the free throw. It's 79-72. Hood-Schifino hits a three and it's 79-75 with 24.4 seconds to go. Indiana is forced to foul, and Chase Audige makes both. Indiana scores on the other end on a drive by Jalen Hood-Schifino, and it's 81-77 with 17.6 to go. Northwestern can't get the ball in and they call timeout. Works the second time, and Tamar Bates has to foul Audige. He makes both with 11.9 seconds to go and it's 83-77. Hood-Schifino hits a three to make it 83-80 and Indiana fouls right away. Boo Buie misses the first but makes the second.

1:49 p.m. — Indiana finally gets it back into single digits when Tamar Bates hits two free throws at the 2:20 mark. The lead is down to 76-67 now. Running out of time.

1:42 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis now has 23 rebounds, the most by an IU player since Kent Benson has 23 in 1975. That was 48 years ago, folks.

1:35 p.m. — Hoosiers fail to score on four straight possession, including a missed one-and-one for Tamar Bates. Northwestern suddenly back ahead by 13 at 70-57 with 6:34 to go. Jalen Hood-Schifino also misses the front end of a one-and-one.

1:31 p.m. — The Hoosiers are working their way back in it. Trey Galloway dives on the floor for a loose ball and gets it, and then calls timeout. Indiana trails 65-57 with 8:22 to go.

1:27 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis hits the 20-rebound mark. That;'s only the second time that's happened this century. D.J. White had 22 in 2008.

1:24 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis now has 18 rebounds, which is a new career high. He had 17 twice. He has 12 points and eight assists, so a triple-double is looming. Only three in IU history, and he has one of them.

1:21 p.m. — Northwestern is in the bonus already at the 12:15 mark. They lead by 16 at 59-43. Indiana can't go any further backward. Mark this spot, time to make a run.

1:17 p.m. — Trey Galloway scores on one of his patented floaters in the lane, and Indiana now trails 55-43. Chris Collins calls timeout with 12:42 to go. Indiana needs some stops now.

1:06 p.m. — Robbie Beran picks up his third foul at the 16:35 mark and has to go to the bench. Northwestern on an 8-2 run to start the half and it's 49-36 at the 15:59 mark. Hoosiers just 1-for-7 from the field, with three turnovers.

STATS OF NOTE: Indiana shooting 4-for-8 from three, Northwestern went 6-for-12, but only one made on of their last five. Starters return to open the second half.

12:47 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis is well on his way to another triple-double. At the half, he's got 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

HALFTIME: Trayce Jackson-Davis scores on Indiana's last possession with five seconds to go, but then they let Northwestern go to the other end uncontested and Matthew Nickelson scores on a dunk with two seconds to go. It's 41-32 at the break.

12:36 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino hits a pull-up jumper, and it's back down to a five-point lead with 2:30 to go at the final media timeout of the first half.

12:32 p.m. — Trey Galloway hits a big three off another nice assist from Trayce Jackson-Davis and now it's 34-27. And Jalen Hood-Schifino hits another one to make it 35-30.

12:27 p.m. — The Assembly Hall crowd finally getting into the game as the Hoosiers go on a 7-0 run. C.J. Gunn hits a jumper and then Malik Reneau scores off a nice pass inside from Trayce Jackson-Davis, then Miller Kopp hits a three in transition. Northwestern coach Chris Collins calls timeout. Northwestern 34-24 with 6:34 to go.

12:23 p.m. — Another defensive lapse by Indiana. They cut the lead to 10, but then give up an uncontested three to Boo Buie and then Matthew Nickerson gets free underneath on a bad switch and dunks. Mike Woodson calls a second timeout. It's 32-17 Northwestern with 8:42 to go.

12:20 p.m. — After the timeout, freshman guard C.J. Gunn comes in for Indiana, replacing Miller Kopp

12:17 p.m. — At the second media timeout now and Northwestern leads 25-13 with 11:35 to go. The Wildcats are 5-for-8 from three-point range.

12:12 p.m. — Indiana's defense is horrible, and Northwestern scores on three straight possessions to race out to a 19-9 lead. Mike Woodson calls timeout and rips into him. Malik Reneau comes in for Jordan Geronimo, who's really struggling. Reneau scores rights away.

12:08 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Northwestern leads 12-9. The Wildcats are shooting it well, hitting five of its first seven shots. Jalen Hood-Schifino has seven points for Indiana on 3-of-3 shooting.

12:07 p.m. — Nice drive by the fearless Jalen Hood-Schifino, and he scores with the left hand. We're tied at 9-9.

12:02 p.m — Northwestern gets on the board first, with Robbie Beran scoring over Jordan Geromino inside. The Indiana junior is making his first start of the season. Indiana answers on the other end on a three from Jalen Hood-Schifino, with a nice assist from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

11:50 a.m. — Today officials are Brian Dorsey, Rob Riley Jr. and James Breeding.

11:40 a.m. — Indiana has a new starting lineup on Sunday with Race Thompson out with a knee injury. Jordan Geronimo is getting his first start of the season at forward, and he'll start up front alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis. Miller Kopp, a former Northwestern player, is at the other forward and Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates are at the guard spots.

11:35 a.m — There was some concern with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was in obvious pain on Thursday night at Iowa. He played through his back issues, staying on the floor for 38-plus minutes. Indiana's staff said he's bounced back nicely and should be fine for Sunday's game.

11:30 a.m. ET — Had a chance to say hello to Indiana senior forward Race Thompson when he came out for pregame. He was walking on his own with no crutches and said he felt good. He also he's hoping he's hoping to be back in the floor in weeks, not months. That's a good sign.

Related stories on Indiana basketball