LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Miami of Ohio in Real Time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the 3-0 and No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers are taking on Miami of Ohio on Sunday night.

Here's our live blog, with news and views right from press row at center court. We'll tell you everything in real time, with a dash of opinions and highlights as well. The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing. Enjoy the game!

6:15 p.m. — C.J. Gunn comes back in, and he's running in the backcourt with Tamar Bates. First time we've seen that all year with the first group. The Hoosiers are on a 9-0 run here near the end of the half.

6:10 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino misses a shot but gets his own rebound and scores. Indiana leads 30-23 with 3:54 to go, and JHS has nine points after his slow start. Race Thompson scores next on a resounding dunk after a Tamar Bates miss.

6:02 p.m. — A great pass from C.J. Gunn to Trayce Jackson-Davis inside. He scores and was fouled. Made the free throw too, and Indiana leads 28-20 with 5:33 to go.

5:55 p.m. — And just like that, Indiana's other players respond. Back-to-back threes by Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Indiana leads 17-12.

5:50 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson with two buckets each. The rest of the team is 0-for-9. Ridiculous.

5:45 p.m. — Pretty ugly couple of minutes there for Indiana. A few defensive miscues, a Jordan Geronimo airball on a three and Malik Reneau gets blocked at the rim. Miami leads 10-9 with 11:32 to go.

5:40 p.m. — A rough start for freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. He's 0-for-4 so far, including two missed three-pointers. Indiana leads 8-6.

5:35 p.m. — Indiana gets on the board first when Xavier Johnson hits a 15-footer, and then he hits another one off of a great pass from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Had 23 the other night against Xavier after two uneven games to start the season. It's 4-0 Hoosiers.

5:15 p.m. — Same starters for the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

5:10 p.m. — No Trey Galloway for the Hoosiers tonight. He's here, but not in uniform. Looking to find out why. Here's what we know so far. CLICK HERE

5:05 p.m. — Indiana coach Mike Woodson played against Miami of Ohio twice as a player at Indiana. He won both games, first as a freshman in 1976 and again as a senior in December of 1979. Indiana has won five in a row in the series, last losing 63-57 on Nov. 26, 1983 in Bloomington. Steve Alford was held to just 12 points and Dan Dakich was scoreless, missing all three shots. Marty Simmons was the leading scorer that day, with 15 points.

5 p.m. — Sunday’s matchup marks the 25th between the two schools. Indiana holds a 21-3 advantage in the series. The Hoosiers have won five-straight against the RedHawks including the most recent meeting between the sides on Dec. 10, 1994.

4:50 p.m . — This is Indiana's only appearance in Indianapolis this season after playing four games here a year ago. They beat Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic last year, but that mid-December event went away after 10 years. Indiana replaced it with a home-and-home against national champion Kansas, starting on Dec. 17 this year in Lawrence. Indiana also played three Big Ten Tournament games here in March, but this year the event is at the United Center in Chicago.

4:40 p.m. — This is the first of three games in the Hoosier Classic for Indiana. They will play Little Rock on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Jackson State on Friday afternoon. It's really more of a round robin that a bracketed tourney. For instance, Miami hosts Little Rock on Nov. 26 and Jackson State on Nov. 29. Little Rock is hosting Jackson State tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

