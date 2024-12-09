Hoosiers Now

LIVE BLOG: Indiana Basketball Takes On Minnesota In Big Ten Opener

Hoosiers On SI's live blog of the Indiana-Minnesota game is up and running.

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) celebrates his three-pointer during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) celebrates his three-pointer during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to the Hoosiers On SI live blog! Indiana opens its Big Ten account as it hosts Minnesota.

Having some wireless issues at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, so bear with us.

Oumar Ballo was listed as questionable coming into the game according to the availability report, but he'll give it a shot tonight. Gabe Cupps is out.

Starters

Indiana - Oumar Ballo, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Myles Rice.

Minnesota - Mike Mitchell Jr., Femi Odukale, Lu'Cye Patterson, Frank Mitchell, Dawson Garcia.

• Kanaan Carlyle is not listed on the availability report, so we'll see how much he plays tonight.

• Decent turnout for a 6:30 p.m. ET game on a Monday night. West balcony has a sizable amount of fans. East balcony has a smattering. Lower portion of Assembly Hall filled enough.

• Mike Woodson pregame boo watch ... about the same as the last game. Noticeable, but by no means a high percentage of the turnout.

Published |Modified
