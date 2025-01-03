LIVE BLOG: Indiana Men's Basketball Hosts Rutgers To Restart Big Ten Play
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and the Hoosiers On SI live blog.
Straight away, we have breaking news on two fronts.
NJ.com is reporting that Rutgers leading scorer Dylan Harper will not play tonight. Harper is at Assembly Hall, but is in street clothes. Rutgers officials did not comment to NJ.com about the reason, but they reported Harper was "under the weather".
Harper averages 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Along with Ace Bailey (18.2 ppg), the freshman duo forms the backbone of the Rutgers scoring attack.
Rutgers did not list Harper on the Big Ten availability report, typically made public 2-3 hours before a game.
As far as Indiana is concerned, center Oumar Ballo is listed as questionable for the second game in a row. He did take part in some of the pregame warmup, but not all of it. For the final warmup taking place now, he is basically a full participant.
• A truncated pregame here in the live blog for breaking news reasons. Here's tonight's starting lineups:
Indiana starters: Luke Goode, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Myles Rice.
Rutgers starters: Jamichael Davis, Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Williams, Zach Martini, Emmanuel Ogbole.
• When Indiana showed the pregame video introductions with moments of the past from coaches Branch McCracken, Bob Knight, Mike Davis, Tom Crean and Mike Woodson - Woodson did get some boos. Didn't get any on Sunday. A lot of fans are restless and irritated at the moment. Why I wrote this.
• In the "I'm getting old department", Rutgers center Lathan Sommerville is the son of a Missouri Valley Conference player I saw a lot - Bradley forward Marcellus Sommerville. He was very good and played on Bradley's 2006 Sweet 16 team. The younger Sommerville is stockier than his old man was.
• Not a bad crowd for a late Thursday night game. Lower bowl is full and the balconies have a solid representation of fans.
• It will be interesting to see how Indiana shoots tonight. There's only one way to be worse than 1 of 20 from 3-point range - the Hoosiers want no part of that. Most of those shots on Sunday were decent looks, so I file it under freak occurence rather than anything else - though Indiana has not shot it well in its last four games. Still, 5% would be hard to repeat.
• During Woodson's actual introduction, there were a few more murmurs. Nothing like a majority of people are expressing themselves negatively. Still a lot of games to play ... and this one is about to begin.
• 2-2, 19:31 1H. Malik Reneau is injured. Went down after an Ace Bailey layup. Was down on the baseline for a bit and then sprung up quickly as if to demonstrate nothing was wrong.
Oumar Ballo checks in and got a decent cheer when he did.
• Indiana 7-5, 17:11 1H. Indiana first two 3-point shots failed to hit the mark - Mackenzie Mgbako bricked the first attempt - but Oumar Ballo tipped out a Trey Galloway 3-point miss out to Mgbako, who buried his 3-pointer from the top of the key. They can make threes.
• Indiana 10-9, 15:00 1H. Hoosiers are in front. An acrobatic layup by Myles Rice, a play where he absorbed significant contact, was a highlight, but there are signs of trouble too. Defensively, Indiana hasn't been good. Oumar Ballo barely moved as Jeremiah Williams drove around him. Luke Goode got pushed around by Ace Bailey on two different drives to the rim too.
• 16-16, 11:51 1H. Following the pattern from the Winthrop game, Indiana took a 16-10 lead, but couldn't hold it. Indiana hasn't scored in 2:11 of game time. Ace Bailey is trying to win this game himself for Rutgers as he already has 11 points.
• Rutgers 26-19, 8:59 1H. Rutgers had a 13-0 run and Bailey was so dominant that fans cheered Anthony Leal when he briefly was able to body him. Leal's stopping power didn't last either, though, as Bailey got by him for another layup. Bailey with 16 already.
• Rutgers 28-24, 7:29 1H. Indiana is a mess on the defensive end, but they're scrapping on the other side. Myles Rice had a very nice play where he swooped in from the perimeter to steal a rebound away, which he converted for a reverse layup. Anthony Leal made a similar play, but Langdon Hatton botched the point blank layup.
As for defense? It's been rough. Rutgers constantly getting shooters open. Jordan Derkack missed a wide-open layup that Mackenize Mgbako was late to react to. Tyson Acuff made a 3-pointer ... that Mackenzie Mgbako was late to rotate to.
• Indiana 30-29, 5:18 1H. Indiana is on a 6-0 run. Kanaan Carlyle with a 3-pointer to put the Hoosiers in front.
• Indiana 32-29, 5:06 1H. Run is up to 8-0 now after Mackenzie Mgbako slipped on his initial drive to the rim, but recovered and converted anyway. Weird play right before a Rutgers timeout was granted as action went on elsewhere on the court and Anthony Leal appeared to steal an outlet pass at mid-court, but it was scrubbed off. Assembly Hall is in good voice.
• Indiana 32-29, 4:33 1H. The good men at Kenpom or Bart Torvik need to figure out a floorburn ratio. On a scramble just before Ace Bailey missed an end-of-shot-clock 3-pointer, I think every player on the floor hit the hardwood in the hunt for a loose ball. That's what Rutgers does. Bruisers ... in a good way.
• Indiana 34-31, 3:53 1H. An acrobatic Ace Bailey and-1 puts an end to what ended up being a 10-0 Indiana run. If Bailey had to make a mix-tape to get NBA attention (narrator: he doesn't), this game would be prominently featured. He is very impressive. Athleticism, strength and grace in motion all in one package. He has 18 points and though Indiana is not a good defensive team, a lot of it is due more to Bailey than Indiana's defense.
• Indiana 36-32, 2:36 1H. Oumar Ballo is having a solid half on the offensive end. He has 7 points on 3 of 7 shooting.
