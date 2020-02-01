Live Blog/Open Thread: Indiana Takes On Ohio State in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to your Sports Illustrated Indiana Live Blog and Open Thread, as we keep you up to date on everything Indiana and Ohio State. Please follow along throughout the game and share with your friends.

Pregame notes

Race Thompson is a no-go today for Indiana. That back injury still bothering him.

Jerome Hunter, who missed Wednesday night's game with an illness, is in uniform.

Reminder, no DJ Carton for Ohio State today. He's taking a break to deal with some mental health issues. Wishing the kid well. (Lots of good story links below to read later).

I always worry about Noon games on the road. It's early, and you need to bring your own energy. It's going to be interesting to see who brings it for Indiana.

TV COMMENTARY: Robbie Hummel or Dan Dakich? Who you got?

First half action

It sure is nice to see Rob Phinisee hit his first 3-pointer. Shooting is going to be huge for the Hoosiers today.

First TV timeout is here. It's Ohio State 9-7 as both teams are off to a good start offensively, something a big unexpected.

Friendly reminder that Devonte Green had 19 points against Ohio State earlier this year. He's in now, and turns it over on the first possession.

Jerome Hunter in too!! Good to see he's feeling better.

Justin Smith just picked up his second foul, and the officials are going to the monitor to see if it's a flagrant foul.

NO FLAGRANT, but still, two fouls on Justin Smith. Is this another game where Indiana doesn't get much from him?

Indiana is doing a nice job of defending the 3-point line so far, with the Buckeyes making just 1-of-5 from distance. Closing out quickly and getting a hand up. So simple.

Ohio State's Kyle Young took a shot to the nose and it's bleeding pretty good. Review, but just incidental contact. OSU up 15-9 with 10:38 to go.

We're more than 10 minutes in, and Indiana only has 9 points. Offense on the road has just disappeared lately. FIVE turnovers already. Brunk free throw at 9:44 gets them to 10, but they're down 20-10 now.

Jerome Hunter hits a 3 to end a 16-3 run by Ohio State. 22-13 now

TV timeout with 6:52 to go in the half. Ohio State up 25-13. Getting really good guard play with Carton, which was a key to the game.

WHAT A SERIES FOR TRAYCE! Great block on one end, and then a dunk on the other end. First SHOT of the game, 15 minutes in. That just can't happen.

Under 4 TV timeout and Ohio State ahead 27-17.

That's a second foul on Kaleb Wesson with 3:17 to go. Might be the break Indiana needed to make a little run before half.

Indiana had NO IDEA the shot clock was running down there. That's just crazy.

HALFTIME: Ohio State leads Indiana, 31-22. A huge 30-footer at the buzzer by Devonte Green might mean a lot. Being down 9 sounds way better than down 12.

Indiana went 5 minutes without a field goal after that Jackson-Davis dunk.

Halftime numbers that jump out

Trayce Jackson-Davis only took one shot the entire half, that monstrous dunk.

Indiana only got to the line three times, continuing a trend in the past three games. Didn't convert well either, making just 3-of-6.

Hoosiers by my count missed SIX shots at the rim, also continuing a trend. It's absurd that they are getting good shots and just not making them.

Justin Smith has two fouls, and zero points.

Indiana was efficient from 3-point range, making 3-of-5 while Ohio State was 3-for-13.

Indiana only had ONE offensive rebound the entire half.

Second half blasts

Hoosiers working hard to get back in it. A couple of quick 3-pointers by Phinisee and Hunter help, and the Hoosiers are down 40-32 at the first TV timeout. Need to make some stops on defense. A little too easy so far this half for Ohio State.

I can't believe that some Ohio State fans complain about Kaleb Wesson being selfish. I think he's a hell of a player. Has a full-court game, rebounds like crazy and hits 3s.

TV timeout and it's not looking good for the Hoosiers. Just can't get a run going, and trail 48-36 with 11:39 to go.

DEFENSIVE PHILOSOPHY: Here's a question, especially for my coach friends. Does Indiana help TOO MUCH on dribble penetration? Seems like sometimes you just need guard that drive and not leave 3-point shooters. Your thoughts?

Ohio State has 11 offensive rebounds in this game, and Indiana has TWO!

