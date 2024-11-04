LIVE BLOG: No. 25 Indiana Women's Basketball Begins Regular Season Against Brown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to the 2024-25 women's basketball season! No. 25 Indiana begins its regular season on Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Brown from the Ivy League.
It's the first of two Ivy League opponents this week for the Hoosiers. Harvard comes to Assembly Hall on Thursday.
The game
• If you're wondering, the game is being broadcast on Big Ten-plus. Here's how you can watch.
• Crowd is about what you'd expect. Not a huge turnout, but not insigificant either. If everyone piled into the same areas, the fans would fit below the concourse entrances.
• Teri Moren begins her 11th season in Bloomington. That's hard to believe. I covered her at Indiana State and it doesn't seem like it was that long ago that she was there.
•
Pregame
• Starters: Indiana - Shay Ciezki, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, Lilly Meister, Yarden Garzon.
Brown - Isabella Mauricio, Olivia Young, Grace Arnolie, Mackenzie Leahy, Gianna Aiello.
• The good news is that Sydney Parrish was out warming up with the rest of the Hoosiers. She suffered an ankle injury in last week's exhibition game against Maryville, but she seems unaffected.
• The bad news is that Lexus Bargesser remains out. She's still in a boot so she won't play tonight. We'll have to see about Lenee Beaumont, who missed the Maryville exhibition.
• Update: Beaumont is taking part in pregame warmups. We'll see if she can get some minutes tonight.
• Brown is not a traditional Ivy League power, but they were decent a year ago. The Bears were 16-11 overall and 7-7 in the Ivy League, which is a good league at the top of its standings. However, leading scorer Kyla Jones transferred to Northwestern. She averaged 17.1 points.
• I'm curious about Indiana's defense. The Hoosiers were suffocating against Maryville, but the Saints took a suicidal amount of threes (it's an exhibition, I get it) and Brown won't likely do that tonight. Be interesting to see what the Bears try to do to throw Indiana off-balance.
• I'm looking forward to seeing how Lilly Meister fares tonight. She's so important to the Hoosiers' fortunes. She certainly made a statement with a strong performance against Maryville. Hoosiers needs to see more of the same tonight.
