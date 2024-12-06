LIVE BLOG: Updates As Indiana Basketball Takes On Miami of Ohio
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to the Hoosiers on SI live blog. Indiana takes on Miami (Ohio) as the RedHawks make the relatively short trip over from Oxford, Ohio, which sits just a little bit off the Indiana-Ohio state line between Richmond, Ind. and Cincinnati.
Indiana is trying to win its third straight game. Indiana plays Miami of Ohio somewhat frequently. Indiana hasn't lost to the Mid-American Conference team since 1983.
Gabe Cupps and Kanaan Carlyle are out again for the Hoosiers. Indiana did fine without them on Tuesday in a 97-71 victory over Sam Houston at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday.
Here we go.
• Indiana starters: Trey Galloway, Myles Rice, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo.
• Miami starters: Kam Craft, Peter Suder, Mekhi Cooper, Eian Elmer, Antwone Woolfolk.
• Boos for Mike Woodson were a bit louder in pregame introductions. There was a smattering on Tuesday, but it was a bit more than that tonight.
• Indiana 8-3, 1642 1H. Oumar Ballo trying to play some point center as he brought the ball up the floor. Hilarity ensued.
• Indiana 13-3, 1530 1H. Very little in the way of stopping power for the RedHawks. Indiana is 6-for-8 from the floor. Malik Reneau is 3-for-5. Ballo hasn't taken a shot, but he has five rebounds already and swatted a shot out of bounds on Miami's last trip down the floor. He did have the turnover bringing it up the floor, but that was worth just it for comedic value.
The whole should Ballo and Reneau play together thing? It works fine when they space themselves out and their spacing has been good on the offensive end.
Miami is 1-for-8 from the field. Nothing yet for Carmel, Ind.'s Peter Suder, the leading scorer for the RedHawks.
• Indiana 19-11, 1048 1H. Miami hasn't had a field goal in the last 3:02, but it doesn't really feel like it. RedHawks are 3 of 15 from the field, but two of them were threes and they've made three at the line. Indiana's offense got a lift when Luke Goode and Bryson Tucker entered during Tuesday's game against Sam Houston. Not as much of a boost tonight - though Goode did hit an open, long-ish 3-pointer.
• Indiana 25-15, 749 1H. Really fantastic defensive effort by the Hoosiers. Miami is at 0.652 points per possession. Miami gets dribble-penetration, but over-compensates at the point of attack and has missed a lot of shots near the rim as a result. Oumar Ballo has been engaged defensively and has bossed the lane.
Offensively? The stats look good at 55.6% from the field, but the Hoosiers have bogged down at times. Their defense has meant it hasn't mattered that much. Trey Galloway has 7 points to lead Indiana.
• Indiana 28-21, 606 2H. Not a fan of Indiana's shot selection. Myles Rice just made a 3-pointer that was a solid shot, but the Hoosiers are settling for jumpers instead of attacking the rim with the size and athleticism advantage they have with Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau on the floor.
• Indiana 35-29, 310 2H. Been kind of a sleepy game and I think Indiana's defense fell asleep a bit on a pair of Miami's possessions. Big man Reece Potter was left wide open for a 3-pointer and so was Eian Elmer as the RedHawks briefly cut their deficit to four. Rice made a circus layup in response, but then Indiana turned it over on its next trip up the court.
Feels like a game where Indiana got a false sense of security and powered down a bit. Happens a bit too often with this team.
• The Bucceto's pizza topping race and the free fries chant for missed visiting free throws have fired the crowd up more than the game has. Like I said, kind of a sleepy vibe.
• Indiana 38-34, :44.9 1H. Indiana has stayed in that sleepy vibe and now the Hoosiers are paying the price. After an Eian Elmer 3-pointer, Myles Rice carelessly gives the ball up trying to set Indiana's half-court offense. RedHawks convert at the other end to draw within four again. Intensity needs to pick up.
• Halftime - Indiana 39, Miami 36. Kind of Indiana basketball in a nutshell. Sixteen minutes of relatively decent, though not spectacular, control of the game. Four minutes of inexplicably poor basketball that, in this case, brought Miami right back into the game.
Myles Rice leads Indiana with 14 points at halftime, but he was part of the problem with 3 turnovers. Malik Reneau has 9 points.
Miami has an 8-2 edge in second-chance points, which is well nigh unbelievable given the size advantage Indiana has in the front court. Miami has six offensive rebounds ... which should not be happening.
One of those halves that just sticks in the craw of Indiana fans. Hoosiers can and should be better.
• Quick observation. I can't think of another adjective to describe Indiana's passing in its half-court other than annoying. So many over the top lobs that can, and sometimes are, easily deflected or stolen. Cross-court passes that are hard for the shooter to catch-and-shoot with. Those are just a couple of examples of how the Hoosiers make it hard on themselves even when they are set up soundly.
• Indiana 50-42, 1433 2H. Definitely not pretty, but the Hoosiers are gradually increasing their advantage. Indiana feeding the post (as it should) as Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau have 4 points each since halftime. Miami doing quizzical things on its side of the floor. Have beaten Indiana on dribble-penetration, but then pass up easy ones at the rim. Fear of Ballo might have something to do with it.
• Indiana 50-44, 1254 2H. Miami's Peter Suder injured on a drive to the rim after he was fouled by Luke Goode. It appears that Suder, who is integral to Miami's attack, will try to shake it off.
• Indiana 50-45, 1127 2H. Luke Goode is fouled on a 3-point shot before the MTO, but Indiana is really fortunate to still be in front. Miami has had some open shots swirl out and had a mid-range jumper rattle out. Indiana is like a car that has enough juice to get up the road, but has nothing when you hit the gas. A low-energy kind of performance.
Some Hoosiers just haven't had it tonight. Mackenzie Mgbako is scoreless, having taken just three shots. Bryson Tucker has missed all four of his shots. Trey Galloway has been effective at times, but Miami is running a double-team at him on the catch, and its taken him away as a scoring threat.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana continues the 2024-25 season Friday against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Hoosiers and RedHawks met two years ago in Indianapolis, but Miami has improved since then. CLICK HERE
- GOODE, LEAL, TUCKER FORM SOLID TRIO: Indiana worked best against Sam Houston when Luke Goode, Anthony Leal and Bryson Tucker were on the floor together. CLICK HERE.