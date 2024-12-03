LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana's Game Against Sam Houston
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana traveled to the Bahamas needing to pick up quality wins for its NCAA Tournament resume, but it came home with a disappointing 1-2 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Indiana suffered a 28-point loss to Louisville and a 16-point loss to Gonzaga before defeating Providence 89-73 on Friday.
Fortunately for the Hoosiers, it's only Dec. 3, and they have four more nonconference games and 20 Big Ten games to get back on track. That starts Tuesday against Sam Houston, which won the Conference USA regular season title last year and is off to a 4-4 start in its second season under Chris Mudge.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on Tuesday's game against Sam Houston at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
6:25 p.m. – Indiana will be without sophomore guards Kanaan Carlyle and Gabe Cupps tonight, according to the Big Ten availability report. Jakai Newton is not listed after missing all three games in Bahamas, so it appears he'll be available to play tonight.
