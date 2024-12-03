Point Spread: Surprising Number in Indiana's Game With Sam Houston On Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a rough holiday weekend in the Bahamas, now unranked Indiana returns to the friendly confines on Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The 5-2 Hoosiers will take on Sam Houston, who's 4-4 so far and has played seven of its eight games away from home.
Oddsmakers are predicting an Indiana victory, but not by as much as you would think. The Hoosiers are just 12.5-point favorites according to the Fanduel.com gambling website. The over/under is 154.5.
Indiana has lost a lot of respect in the eyes of basketball followers after blowout losses to unranked Louisville and then No. 3 Gonzaga last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Hoosiers will have to start playing better to gain some respect again — and that starts Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET (How to watch link below).
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Sam Houston have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 5-2
Indiana overall vs. spread: 3-4
- Indiana home record: 4-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 2-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 5-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 3-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 3
Indiana under total: 4
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Sam Houston has done so far this season
Sam Houston is 4-4 on the season, but just 2-5 against the spread (one game didn't have a line). They've spent almost off of November on the road, and came straight to Bloomington after playing three games in four days in a tournament in Wilmington, N.C.
The Bearkats were favored in all three games there, but only won once. It will be interesting if fatigue is an issue in this game, especially if Indiana pushes the pace more as it did in its win against Providence on Friday.
Here's how every game has gone for Sam Houston this season:
- Nov. 4 — Sam Houston lost to Nevada 91-75 on the road as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (166) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 0-1.
- Nov. 9 — Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 91-62 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (153) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 12 — Sam Houston lost to No. 12 Baylor 104-67 on the road as a 16.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (171) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-2.
- Nov. 17 — Sam Houston beat Lamar 85-72 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (157) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-2.
- Nov. 21 — Sam Houston beat Trinity 105-78 at home. There was no line. Record: 3-2.
- Nov. 27 — Sam Houston lost to Appalachian State 66-63 in the Live Oak Bank Classic in Wilmington, N.C. as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (129) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 3-3.
- Nov. 29 — Sam Houston lost to UNC Wilmington 69-60 in the Live Oak Bank Classic in Wilmington, N.C. as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (129) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 3-4.
- Nov. 30 — Sam Houston beat Colgate 82-78 in the Live Oak Bank Classic in Wilmington, N.C. as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (160) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 4-4.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: The Indiana Hoosiers host Sam Houston on Tuesday night as they try to shake off the 1-2 performance at Battle 4 Atlantis. Here are all the details on how to watch the game, plus a good history on both teams. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA INJURY UPDATES: On Monday's Inside Indiana Basketball radio show, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injuries and health status of Indiana guards Kanaan Carlyle, Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton and Anthony Leal. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Sam Houston has the nation’s 17th best 3-point shooting percentage going into Tuesday’s game against Indiana. CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS TO WATCH: The Sam Houston Bearkats come to Bloomington as the Hoosiers try to find themselves after a disappointing trip to the Bahamas. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA HAS LOW NET DEBUT, FALLS OUT OF TOP 25: The metrics and the polls brought bad news to Indiana basketball on Monday. CLICK HERE.