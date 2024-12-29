LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana's Game Against Winthrop
Welcome to the Hoosiers On SI live blog for Sunday's game between Indiana and Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana takes the court one last time in 2024 in its final nonconference game of the season at 4 p.m. ET Sunday against Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
It's been more than a week since the Hoosiers' last game, a 74-65 win over Chattanooga. The same day, Winthrop defeated Mercer 102-97 and improved to 10-4 on the season. Welcome to our live blog for Sunday's game, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game from press row at Assembly Hall.
2:00 p.m. – Indiana listed guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out for today's game on the pregame availability reports. Both second-year guards are out indefinitely with injuries. Indiana also listed Oumar Ballo questionable for Sunday's game.
