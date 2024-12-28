Three Things To Watch As Indiana Takes On Winthrop On Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball plays the last of what has been an underwhelming nonconference schedule this season. Winthrop visits the Hoosiers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana is 8-3 overall and 7-2 in its nonconference games. Unfortunately, a schedule was created where Indiana’s eggs were all in one Battle 4 Atlantis basket and both Louisville and Gonzaga smashed those eggs with definitive victories in the tropics.
That left Indiana with a lot of middling games where the Hoosiers have spun their wheels and made no progress in improving their resume.
Sunday’s opponent – Winthrop – isn’t going to change that dynamic, even though the Eagles are a respectable mid-major program.
This scheduling dynamic hasn’t helped tamp down discontent that exists in a large portion of the Indiana fanbase in season four of the Mike Woodson regime. Indiana hasn’t won a marquee game and has been blown out when it’s had the chance to change the narrative.
The problem with these games, as well as the way the early part of the resumption of the Big Ten schedule lays out, is there’s little opportunity to alter that discontentment.
Winthrop is a game Indiana is supposed to win. The Hoosiers then host Rutgers Thursday, a team that was overrated in the preseason top 25, but even if it earned the rating, it’s a team that Indiana fans expect to beat at home.
Same goes for Penn State in Philadelphia, Southern California at home and even Iowa away. Even if Indiana wins them all, it isn’t likely to move the needle much as far as how the fanbase feels.
Only the accumulation of wins and the arrival of higher caliber opponents will change the mood. That won’t likely happen until Illinois comes to Bloomington on Jan. 14.
After that, Indiana will begin a gauntlet against the better Big Ten programs that will last from mid-January to the end of February. It will be the period that will decide how Woodson’s legacy will be defined as Indiana’s coach.
Until then? Indiana fans will have to find a way to satisfy themselves with what comes against games they expect to win – or to stay dissatisfied.
Here are three things to watch for from the Hoosiers when they face off against the Eagles:
1. Get Ready To Run
According to Kenpom.com, Winthrop ranks eighth nationally in average possession length at 15.1 seconds. Naturally, they also rank 46th nationally in shortest defensive possession length at 16.5 seconds.
A high-tempo, high-scoring game should be right up Indiana’s alley – if the Hoosiers properly take advantage of it.
This should be a game that is tailor-made to the skill sets of most of the Hoosiers. Myles Rice can run. So can Trey Galloway. Malik Reneau can get up and down for a bigger player. Mackenzie Mgbako, Bryson Tucker, Kanaan Carlyle and Luke Goode should all be able to perform to the fullest of their abilities in an up-tempo game. Will they? We’ll see.
2. Get Mackenzie Mgbako More Shots
Of all of Woodson’s teams, this season is the one where shots are the most evenly distributed throughout the roster. For the first time in his four seasons, no one is averaging more than 10 attempts per game.
It’s good that Indiana has more options. It’s bad that one of those options – Mackenzie Mgbako – should be getting more shots than he’s getting.
Mgbako has some major flaws in his game – defense and lack of concentration both hurt him – but he’s an undeniable offensive weapon. While Reneau is dominant at the rim, Mgbako can score from anywhere on the floor.
He should be taking at least 10 shots per game. He should be the first option in the offense until he proves it’s not his day. Perhaps with responsibility will come the confidence he needs to score close to or more than 20 points instead of occasional bursts of production?
3. Win The Turnover Battle
The Eagles force a lot of turnovers – 13.9 per game to be exact. According to Kenpom, Winthrop’s 21.7% turnover percentage ranks 33rd nationally. Against Indiana, Winthrop will likely feel good about their chance to take advantage of this strength. The Hoosiers’ offense has a turnover percentage of 18.8%, which places Indiana in the lower half of Division I.
Indiana has cut down on its turnovers of late. Its two lowest totals of the season came in its last two games with nine at Nebraska and 10 against Chattanooga. That’s a trend that needs to continue against the opportunistic Eagles.
