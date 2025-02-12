LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game At Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. – We've made it to the Breslin Center for Tuesday's game between Indiana (14-10, 5-8) and No. 11 Michigan State (19-4, 10-2). The Hoosiers are looking to snap their five-game losing streak, while the Spartans hope to stay in the Big Ten title race.
This game comes with an opportunity for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo to pass former Indiana Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins of all time, 354. It's also the second game since Indiana announced coach Mike Woodson will step down after the season and will not return for a fifth season in 2025-26.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game live from press row at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
6 p.m. – No surprise, but Indiana listed guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out for tonight's game on the Big Ten pregame availability report. The two second-year guards have appeared in just four games this season and remain out indefinitely.
