LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana-Purdue Basketball Rivalry Game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Friday night in-state rivalry game between Indiana and No. 10 Purdue is set for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5) have lost four of their last five games, most recently falling 79-78 Sunday at home against Maryland. The Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2) have won eight of their last night games and most recently blew out Michigan Friday at home, 91-64.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game live from press row at Mackey Arena. Refresh this file throughout the game and follow all the action.
1H 1:35 – Foul called on Furst for throwing Ballo to the ground while trying to establish position inside. Ballo went 1 for 2 at the line, then scored over Furst on a pick and roll with Rice on the next possession. After a quiet start, Ballo has seven points in the last few minutes. Smith starting to get hot for Purdue with a couple mid-range jumpers. IU leads 39-34.
1H 3:44 – Kaufman-Renn picks up his second foul wrestling for position on the block with Ballo. Painter took him out in place of Furst, and Indiana went right back to Ballo but the entry pass was stolen. Leal assisted Ballo for a layup on the following possession, and Goode hit another 3-pointer. Indiana leads 36-29.
1H 5:50 – Ballo lobbed the ball to the top of the key to Galloway, but Galloway cut to the basket right as he passed it. The turnover went right to Smith for a fast-break layup. Ballo lost the ball on the following possession, and Cox took it the other way and drew a foul on Galloway. He went 1 for 2 at the line. Purdue is just 6 for 10 on free throws, but leads 29-27.
1H 7:11 – Hoosiers hanging onto a 27-26 lead at the under-8 timeout. Galloway and Tucker each got good looks at 3-pointers on the last possession but missed. Indiana has had the advantage on the glass so far, outrebounding Purdue 10-6. It's been almost all Goode and Mgbako in the scoring department, with 21 combined points. Painter has kept Smith in the game with two fouls.
1H 9:16 – Technical foul on Raleigh Burgess. It looked like he had some words for Anthony Leal after Leal fouled Gi'Carri Harris on a fast break layup. Goode hit both free throws. Smith picks up his second foul on the following possession while Leal was shooting a 3. Leal made 2 of 3 free throws, extending Indiana's lead to 25-22.
1H 9:45 – IU leads Purdue 21-20. Hoosiers are doing a good job on the offensive glass so far. Five offensive rebounds have led to seven second-chance points, most recently a Goode 3. Goode has eight points and Mgbako has 11 points. But six Indiana turnovers have led to eight Purdue points.
1H 11:28 – Smith forced a heavily contested look inside, and Galloway came away with it. He was smart to immediately pass it ahead to Mgbako for a dunk. Mgbako has 11 of Indiana's 15 points already. Goode put the Hoosiers ahead, 18-17, on the following possession with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
1H 13:20 – Leal deflected and stole a pass from Smith, which led to a good look inside from Mgbako, but he missed. Goode flew in for the offensive rebound and got the put-back layup. Indiana already has three offensive rebounds. Galloway checks in for Rice. Smith and Mgbako trade 3-pointers. It's a good sign that Mgbako has nine points already. He's had an up and down season but can really score when it's his night. Indiana and Purdue tied 13-13.
1H 15:46 – Purdue leads Indiana 9-6 at the under-16 timeout. Reneau just picked up his second foul, so I assume IU will go smaller with Goode after the timeout. Smith and Mgbako with four points each. IU has missed all three 3s. Ballo was late getting back on the last possession, and Purdue went right to Kaufman-Renn for a layup.
1H 16:30 – Indiana is 0 for 3 from 3-point range to start, but Reneau cleaned up Rice's miss with a put-back layup. Mgbako pushed the pace on the next possession and got a layup, which was answered by a Loyer floater. Purdue leads 7-6.
1H 18:37 – Indiana goes right to Ballo on the first possession, and he finds a wide-open cutting Mgbako below the basket for a layup. Braden Smith answered with a mid-range jumper, then stole a nonchalant pass from Rice and took it the other way for a layup. It's extremely loud here. Rice called for a foul after getting fooled by a shot fake by Smith, who missed both free throws. Purdue leads 4-2.
8:01 p.m. – The Mackey Arena crowd gave Mike Woodson a big applause when he was announced during pregame introductions. Purdue beat Indiana by 20 and 21 points in both matchups last year, and they're 13-point favorites tonight.
7:50 p.m. – Indiana starters: Myles Rice, Anthony Leal, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo. For Purdue, it's Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, C.J. Cox, Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn. Indiana and Purdue have both tried several different starting lineups this year, but both went with these five last game.
5:15 p.m. – Indiana listed guards Kanaan Carlyle, Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out for Friday's game. Cupps and Newton have missed most of the season with injuries, but Carlyle is a new addition to the availability report. He has started six games and appeared in 16 this season and averages 4.6 points per game on 29.2% shooting.
