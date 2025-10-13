First Men's Basketball AP Poll Released: Where Indiana Checks In
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball will enter its first season under coach Darian DeVries without a ranking next to its name.
The Associated Press released its first top 25 basketball poll Monday afternoon, and the Hoosiers didn't make the list. Indiana did, however, secure one vote from the 61-member voting committee.
How Indiana basketball's ranking compares to other Big Ten teams
Indiana is one of 20 teams to receive votes among those not included in the top 25, but only two others — Baylor and Oklahoma — landed just one vote. Collectively, the Hoosiers were behind 42 teams in terms of votes received.
Six Big Ten teams made the top 25: No. 1 Purdue, No. 7 Michigan, No. 12 UCLA, No. 17 Illinois, No. 22 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin. Along with Indiana, five others received votes in Oregon (98), Ohio State (23), USC (10), Washington (7) and Iowa (6). Thus, the Hoosiers received the 12th-most votes in the Big Ten.
The poll also underscores a few difficult games in Indiana's non-conference slate, as the Hoosiers will face No. 11 Louisville on Dec. 6 in Indianapolis and No. 9 Kentucky on Dec. 13 in Lexington.
Indiana is unranked in the preseason poll for the second time in four years. The Hoosiers were No. 13 to begin the 2022-23 season, unranked at the start of 2023-24 and No. 17 at the start of the 2024-25 season. Indiana hasn't finished the season inside the top 25 since 2022-23, when it ended No. 21.
The Hoosiers have an entirely new roster and coaching staff from last season, when they went 19-13 and were the third team excluded from March Madness. Indiana and coach Mike Woodson parted ways at the end of the season, and the DeVries-led Hoosiers added 13 new scholarship players to their roster.
Indiana begins its first season under DeVries with exhibition games Oct. 17 against Marian University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and Oct. 26 against Baylor University at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here's the full AP Top 25, courtesy of CBS Sports ...
1. Purdue (35)
2. Houston (16)
3. Florida (8)
4. UConn (2)
5. St. John's
6. Duke
7. Michigan
8. BYU
9. Kentucky
10. Texas Tech
11. Louisville
12. UCLA
13. Arizona
14. Arkansas
15. Alabama
16. Iowa State
17. Illinois
18. Tennessee
19. Kansas
20. Auburn
21. Gonzaga
22. Michigan State
23. Creighton
24. Wisconsin
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes: NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego St. 74, Texas 35, Ohio St. 23, Kansas St 13, Mississippi 11, Southern Cal 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise St. 4, Mississippi St. 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary's 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1.