Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Houston Rockets are looking to get back in the win column after ending their road trip with a loss in Utah. Meanwhile, the Kings have lost three straight themselves to come back down to Earth following a two-game winning streak.
The Kings won all three matchups last season, but something tells me that won’t be the case tonight.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +15.5 (-110)
- Rockets -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +750
- Rockets: -1200
Total
- 230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Kings vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCS-CA
- Kings record: 5-16
- Rockets record: 13-5
Kings vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Malik Monk – probable
- Daeqwon – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Dennis Schroeder – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Kings vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 11.5 Points (-113)
Kings guard Malik Monk is nursing a right shoulder injury but that certainly hasn’t slowed him down much. He put up 21 points while playing a season-high 33 minutes last game and now has at least 12 points in four of his last five contests.
Monk is averaging 13.2 points per game this season, which has been buoyed by some of his recent performances. He’s had at least a dozen points in 13 of 18 games this season, and I expect that to continue tonight.
Kings vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
This is a lot of points to ask the Rockets to cover in their first home game after losing as -11.5 favorites in Utah last time out.
The Kings certainly aren’t anywhere near a juggernaut, but they haven lost by more than 15 just once in their last nine games.
Pick: Kings +15.5 (-110)
