SI

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3

Malik Monk and the Kings are big road underdogs in Houston.

Ryan Gilbert

Malik Monk and the Kings are big road underdogs in Houston.
Malik Monk and the Kings are big road underdogs in Houston. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are looking to get back in the win column after ending their road trip with a loss in Utah. Meanwhile, the Kings have lost three straight themselves to come back down to Earth following a two-game winning streak.

The Kings won all three matchups last season, but something tells me that won’t be the case tonight.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kings +15.5 (-110)
  • Rockets -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Kings: +750
  • Rockets: -1200

Total

  •  230.5  (Over -105/Under -115)

Kings vs. Rockets How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCS-CA
  • Kings record: 5-16
  • Rockets record: 13-5

Kings vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

  • Dylan Cardwell – out
  • Malik Monk – probable
  • Daeqwon – out
  • Domantas Sabonis – out
  • Dennis Schroeder – questionable
  • Isaiah Stevens – out

Rockets Injury Report

  • Steven Adams – questionable
  • Isaiah Crawford – out
  • Tari Eason – out
  • Dorian Finney-Smith – out
  • Fred VanVleet – out

Kings vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Malik Monk OVER 11.5 Points (-113)

Kings guard Malik Monk is nursing a right shoulder injury but that certainly hasn’t slowed him down much. He put up 21 points while playing a season-high 33 minutes last game and now has at least 12 points in four of his last five contests.

Monk is averaging 13.2 points per game this season, which has been buoyed by some of his recent performances. He’s had at least a dozen points in 13 of 18 games this season, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

This is a lot of points to ask the Rockets to cover in their first home game after losing as -11.5 favorites in Utah last time out. 

The Kings certainly aren’t anywhere near a juggernaut, but they haven lost by more than 15 just once in their last nine games.

Pick: Kings +15.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Published
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

Home/Betting