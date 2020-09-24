Bipartisan Name, Image, Likeness Bill Focused on Endorsements Introduced to Congress

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Congress’s journey toward creating federal legislation to govern athlete compensation took another step forward Thursday.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), a former Ohio State and NFL receiver, introduced in the House his version of a bill to allow college athletes to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness through endorsements deals. While expected, the news is significant, as Gonzalez’s bill is bipartisan in nature, essential for legislation to potentially pass through a split Congress. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) is introducing the bill with Gonzalez, alongside three Republican and three Democrat cosponsors. The Gonzalez-Cleaver NIL bill is the second such legislation introduced in Congress but is the first to have bipartisan agreement.

The bill, obtained by Sports Illustrated, is more player-friendly than the legislation introduced earlier this summer by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). However, the Gonzalez legislation satisfies several NCAA requests, the most noteworthy of which are preemption and restriction. The bill preempts all state NIL laws and restricts athletes from entering endorsement deals with several companies, including those associated with alcohol, tobacco or vaping, marijuana or drug dispensaries and sellers, and casinos/gambling facilities.

It does not, however, prevent an athlete from endorsing a product that might conflict with a school’s own endorsement deals—something the NCAA includes in its own drafted legislation. It also does not grant the NCAA antitrust protections from lawsuits arising over NIL—another NCAA request.

READ FULL STORY FROM ROSS DELLENGER HERE.

*Note: Indiana athletics has joined Opendorse Ready, an NIL readiness program. The goal is to best prepare its student-athletes for name, image and likeness. This agreement with Opendorse Ready makes Indiana one of the first universities in the country to unveil an athletics department-wide NIL solution for its athletes. The Hoosiers join athletics programs from the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 as the first schools to adopt the program nationwide.

Related Stories