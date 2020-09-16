SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Langford, Vonleh Have Great Seats for Epic Night in NBA Playoffs

Tom Brew

NBA history and histrionics were on full display on Tuesday night in the playoff bubble in Orlando, Fla. The last of the former Indiana basketball payers still alive saw it all, but neither saw action.

Boston rookie Romeo Langford dressed but didn't play in the Celtics' 117-114 overtime loss to the Miami Heat in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals. And Denver veteran Noah Vonleh didn't dress for the Nuggets, but he saw history being made in the Nuggets' 104-89 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's what happened on a wild night in the NBA.

Miami Heat 117, Boston Celtics 114 (OT)

Jimmy Butler made a huge three-point play with 12 seconds left and Bam Adebayo made a huge block on Jayson Tatum to give the Heat a victory in the first game of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday night.

In a great back-and-forth game all night, it was decided by Butler on one end, and Adebayo closing it out on the other.

"That's a winning play, putting your body on the line and rotating the way that he did. Heat guard Jimmy Butler: "We talk about it. We go through it over and over. Bam's been our savior on the end so many different times throughout the year."

The Heat are now 9-1 in the playoffs this season, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round and then upsetting the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. Now they seem ready to knock off the Celtics, too.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra always preaches defense, and he saw how it made a difference in Game 1, with Adebayo leading the way.

"Those are habits and instincts that he's willing to put himself out there,'' Spoelstra said. "That could be a poster dunk and a lot of people aren't willing to make that play and put themselves out there. Jayson Tatum is getting to the launching pad and he just made a big-time save for us. 

"Tatum did have an angle. It looked like he did have an open lane to the rim. Sometimes, when you have great competition like this, you just have to make plays. You can't even really explain it."

Indiana's Langford did not play. He only played seven minutes in the previous round and is out of the rotation for now as benches shrink with so much at stake.

Game 2 is Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets 104, Los Angeles Clippers 89

The Denver Nuggets made NBA history Tuesday in eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in Game 7 of their fantastic second-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Nuggets, who had trailed the series 3-1 exactly as they had in the first round too against Utah, won their sixth straight elimination game, which tied and NBA record. The Clippers, who were considered by many to be the favorites to win the NBA title, are now going home.

And the Nuggets, who were led by Jamal Murray's 40 points and Nikola Jokic's triple double, are moving along, bouncing back from an early 12-point deficit. Murray made six three-pointers and Jokic had a 16-point, 22-rebound, 13-assist night.

“A lot of times it’s about trust,'' said Murray, who became the first player to score 40 points or more in an elimination game during the same playoffs season. "Coach (Michael Malone) has given us a lot more trust to run the offense. As long as we play defense, we can do whatever we want on offense. 

"It’s all about trust. It’s fun to silence everyone talking negative about us.”

With the win, the Nuggets booked a date with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Fnals. Game 1 is Friday night. They've done it t he hard way, but they are getting used to it, making another great comeback.

And dating back to last year,  they've now played in four consecutive seven-games series.

“Our goal was never to get to a Game 7,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Our goal when we started this whole season was to win a championship, and as outrageous as that may sound for people outside of our group, we never lost sight of that.”

The Clippers fell apart in these final three games of the series, and they have no on to blame beyond their stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both were awful in Game 7, Leonard, a two-time NBA finals MVP, was just 6-for-22 shooting and scored only 14 points and George was 4-for-16 shooting with only 10 points. 

“We start missing shots and you can see us trusting less and less and less,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Former Indiana star Noah Vonleh, who joined Denver earlier this year, did not dress for this game. He played three minutes in a first-round blowout by Utah, but that's been it. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TUESDAY LIVE BLOG: As Big Ten Decision Nears, Conspiracy Theories Developing

As a vote to resume Big Ten football in the fall nears, there are conflicting reports about whether or not all 14 teams are committed to playing, and who's to blame for a decision still not being made.

Tom Brew

NFL Hoosiers Week 1: Jordan Howard Finds Endzone, Nick Westbrook Moved to Active Roster

With a number of former Indiana players in the NFL, let's take a look at how each of them did over opening weekend.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Forward Freddie McSwain Jr. Signs Contract in Austria

Freddie McSwain Jr., who played at Indiana from 2016-2018, is ready for year three of his professional basketball career.

Dylan Wallace

Key Indiana Target Trey Kaufman Talks Top Five, Preparing for Senior Year

Indiana recruit Trey Kaufman caught up with Sports Illustrated to discuss his relationship with all schools in his top five, as well as his skill set on the floor.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Ranked Seventh in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Season Preview

Indiana is ranked seventh in the Big Ten preseason rankings by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, but the Hoosiers have some players who are receiving preseason recognition.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Commit Logan Duncomb Jumps 51 Spots in Latest 2021 Rankings

Logan Duncomb averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game as a junior.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 13): Jonathan Stiever Dominates After Shaky Start in MLB Debut

In the thick of a pennant race, the Chicago White Sox turned to Jonathan Stiever to make a start on Sunday, and he did just fine in his major-league debut, retiring the last nine batters he faced.

Tom Brew

Giants Outfielder Alex Dickerson Rips USA Today Report About COVID Result

Alex Dickerson got emotional while talking to the media Sunday after a newspaper report said he broke protocol, which led to a positive COVID-19 test. The story was "completely false,'' he said.

Tom Brew

SUNDAY LIVE BLOG: No Vote Taken on Big Ten Football Decision

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors are meeting on Sunday, and they will be reviewing new medical information that may lead to a change of course and a return to football in the fall.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Big Ten May Re-Vote on Fall Football Sunday, But Solution Isn't Obvious

The Big Ten's presidents and chancellors voted to shut down football back in August, but they are meeting again on Sunday to review new medical evidence. Can that change their minds?

Tom Brew