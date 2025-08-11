Where Indiana Football Ranks in Preseason AP Poll
Aiming to build on the most successful season in program history, Indiana football starts the 2025 season ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press preseason poll, the AP announced Monday.
The Hoosiers are sixth in the Big Ten, trailing No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Oregon, No. 12 Illinois, and No. 14 Michigan.
Indiana ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and the Hoosiers are projected to finish sixth in the preseason Big Ten poll posted annually by Cleveland.com.
2025 AP Preseason Top 25
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. LSU Tigers
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. Arizona State Sun Devils
12. Illinois Fighting Illini
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
14. Michigan Wolverines
15. Florida Gators
16. SMU Mustangs
17. Kansas State Wildcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Texas A&M Aggies
20. Indiana Hoosiers
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders
24. Tennessee Volunteers
25. Boise State Broncos
Others receiving votes: BYU, Utah, Baylor, Louisville, USC, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tulane, Nebraska, UNLV, Toledo, Auburn, James Madison, Memphis, Florida State, Duke, Liberty, Navy, Iowa, TCU, Pitt, Army, Colorado, Louisiana-Lafayette.
