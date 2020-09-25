SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball Season

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NCAA has released its health and safety guidelines for the 2020 college basketball season.

The latest resocialization measures focus on testing, travel, and access to the court and bench areas.

Below is the full release from the NCAA:

The NCAA Sport Science Institute, in partnership with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, has released the Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball, its latest set of health and safety guidelines focused on COVID-19 and the first set of guidelines concentrated on basketball.

The guidelines include updates on testing, travel considerations, and access to the court and bench areas. They were presented to and supported by the NCAA Board of Governors on Friday.

“This basketball resocialization guidance is based on the best information available in a rapidly changing COVID-19 environment.” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “It is predicated on the assumption that rapid testing capabilities will be readily available later this year. We will constantly assess emerging information as we prepare for the start of the basketball season at the end of November.”

The guidelines suggest testing three times per week on non-consecutive days throughout the season, including for officials, as well as the logistics of appropriately distancing Tier 1 individuals (student-athletes and essential personnel who are in regular proximity to them) from other essential personnel during games.

“The guidelines reflect recommendations from collaboration with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, which features representatives from across the membership,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline. “We will continue to work with them and others from the Association in safeguarding student-athlete well-being.”

The NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group includes team physicians, infectious disease and public policy experts; representatives from the membership; and representatives from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, National Athletic Trainers’ Association, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, National Medical Association, Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group, and NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.

This is the fourth set of resocialization guidelines from the Sport Science Institute. The initial Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport recommendations provided guidelines and practices for schools as they developed their own mitigation plans. Action Plan Considerations offered recommendations to help schools mitigate risks of COVID-19 spread as staff and student-athletes returned to campus. Developing Standards for Practice and Competition extended previous guidance and provided updated recommendations about the protection of athletes and prevention of community spread of COVID-19.

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: From recruiting to scheduling to Indiana's top players, here's our Indiana basketball roundup for the week. CLICK HERE
  • AVERY BROWN TALKS INDIANA RECRUITMENT: Four-star point guard Avery Brown had a Zoom call with Archie Miller Wednesday and talked about his relationship with the program. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA RANKED NO. 18 IN PRESEASON POWER 36: Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18, jumping 13 spots forward after being ranked No. 31. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 24): Kyle Schwarber Goes 0-for-4 as Cubs' Bats Remain Silent

The Chicago Cubs have picked a bad time to go into a team-wide hitting slump in the final week of the regular season, getting shut out 7-0 Thursday by the last-place Pittsburg Pirates.

Tom Brew

Obituary for Wendell Bailey, Father of Indiana Basketball Great Damon Bailey

Damon Bailey's father, Wendell Bailey, was a beloved figure in the Bedford, Ind., area. He was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday. Here is his complete obituary.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Notre Dame's COVID Outbreak Should Have Big Ten on Red Alert

The best laid plans don't always work, and a slew of positive COVID-19 tests has forced Notre Dame to postpone a game. The Big Ten has a better plan — daily testing — which hopefully will make the difference.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 23): Caleb Baragar Gets 1st Start, Pitches Well in Giants' Win

Rookie Caleb Baragar has now gone 14 straight outings without giving up a run, and Alex Dickerson had another huge night for the San Francisco Giants.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

Freadf

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 22): New Dad Alex Dickerson Hits Another Homer in Giants' Win

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson hits his second home run in two days since his son arrived, and Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot despite losing.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew