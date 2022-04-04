North Carolina Opens as Modest Underdog To Kansas in NCAA Final

NEW ORLEANS, La. — After five months of some incredible basketball, we're down to the final game of the college basketball season on Monday night, with Kansas taking on North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

It's the last chance for bettors to make some college cash. The Jayhawks have been holding steady as a 4-point favorite for two days now, with the over/under set at 151.5.

North Carolina was a No. 8 seed coming into the tournament, but has already won as an underdog three times, knocking off higher seeds Baylor, UCLA and Duke. They are 9-1 vs. the spread in their last 10 games.

North Carolina is 29-9 on the season, and tied for second in the ACC with a 15-5 record. They lost in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

They are 5-0 thus far in the NCAA Tournament, covering in all five wins, including the national semifinal victory over Duke on Saturday night. They have won as underdogs against Baylor, UCLA and Duke.

For the season, the Tar Heels are 20-16 against the spread but they are 9-1 vs. the number in their last 10 games. (They started 0-6 vs. the number.)

Here's their schedule for season, and how they did against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Loyola 83-67 as a 25.5-point favorite. (lost)

— Beat 72-51 as a 2.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 5 — Won at Georgia Tech 79-62 as an 3.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 80-63 as a 21.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 14 — Beat Furman 74-61 as a 10-point favorite (won)

— Lost to No. 21 98-69 in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 3.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 21 — Beat Appalachian State 70-50 as a 16-point favorite (won)

— Versus Virginia Tech ... ppd. (COVID) Jan. 2 — Won at Boston College 91-65 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

— Lost at 78-73 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 8 — Beat Virginia 74-58 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 88-65 as an 12.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 18 — Lost at Miami 85-57 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 98-76 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 24 — Beat Virginia Tech 78-68 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 58-47 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 29 — Beat N.C. State 100-80 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 90-83 in OT as a 3.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 9 Duke 87-67 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)

— Won at 79-77 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 12 — Beat Florida State 94-74 as a 9.5-point favorite (won)

— Lost to 76-67 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 19 — Won at Virginia Tech 65-57 as a a 4.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 70-63 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 26 — Won at N.C. State 84-74 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 88-79 in OT as an 8.5-point favorite (won) March 5 — Won at No. 4 Duke 94-81 as an 11-point underdog (won)

— Beat 63-43 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Brooklyn, N.Y. as a 4.5-point favorite (won) March 11 — Lost to Virginia Tech 72-59 in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Brooklyn, N.Y.as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 95-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas as a 4.5-point favorite (won) March 19 — Beat Baylor 93-86 in OT in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 73-66 in the East regional semifinals in Philadelphia, Pa. as a 2.5-point underdog (won) March 27 — Beat Saint Peter's 69-49 in the East regional finals in Philadelphia, Pa. as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

Here's how Kansas has fared

Kansas is 33-6 on the season, and tied for the Big 12 regular season title with a 14-4 record. They won the Big 12 Tournament, winning and covering in all three games.

They are 5-0 thus far in the NCAA Tournament, covering in three of the five wins, including the national semifinal victory over Villanova on Saturday night.

For the season, the Jayhawks are 20-18 against the spread. Here's their schedule for season, and how they did against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Michigan State 87-74 in New York as a 4.5-point favorite. (won)

— Beat 88-62. No line. Nov. 18 — Beat Stony Brook 88-59 as a 25.5-point favorite. (won)

— Beat 71-59 in Orlando, Fla., as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 26 — Lost to Dayton 74-73 in Orlando, Fla., as a 16-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 96-83 in Orlando, Fla., as a 14-point favorite (lost) Dec. 3 — Won at St. John's 95-75 as a 7-point favorite (won)

— Beat 78-52 in Kansas City, Mo. as an 18-point favorite (won) Dec. 11 — Beat Missouri 102-65 as a 23-point favorite (won)

— Beat 80-72 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Dec. 21 — At Colorado , cancelled, COVID

— Beat 88-61 as a 17.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 1 — Beat George Mason 76-67 as a 19.5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 74-63 as a 6.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 8 — Lost at No. 25 Texas Tech 76-67 as a 7-point favorite (lost)

— Beat No. 15 62-61 as as 13.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 15 — Beat West Virginia 85-59 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 67-64 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 22 — Won at Kansas State 78-75 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat No. 13 94-91 in 2-OT as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 29 — Lost to No. 12 Kentucky 80-62 as a 5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at No. 20 70-61 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Beat No. 8 Baylor 83-59 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Lost at No. 20 79-76 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 12 — Beat Oklahoma 71-69 as a 10.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-62 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 19 — Won at West Virginia 71-59 as a a 5.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 102-83 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 26 — Lost at No. 10 Baylor 80-70 as a 3-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 74-64 as a 6-point favorite (lost) March 3 — Beat TCU 72-68 as a 12-point favorite (lost)

— Beat No. 21 70-63 in OT as a 6.5-point favorite (won) March 10 — Beat West Virginia 87-63 in Kansas City, Mo. in the Big 12 Tournament as a 9.5-point favorite. (won)

— Beat 75-62 in Kansas City, Mo. in the Big 12 Tournament as a 7.5-point favorite (won) March 12 — Beat No. 14 Texas Tech 74-65 in Kansas City, Mo. in the Big 12 Tournament as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 83-56 in Fort Worth, Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a 21.5-point favorite. (won) March 19 — Beat Creighton 79-72 in Fort Worth, Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a 13.5-point favorite. (lost)

— Beat 66-61 in Chicago, Ill., in the Midwest regional semifinals as a 6.5-point favorite. (lost) March 27 — Beat Miami 76-50 in Chicago, Ill., in the Midwest regional semifinals as a 5.5-point favorite. (won)

