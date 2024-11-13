Neveah Caffey, Maya Makalusky In Fold For Indiana Women’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women’s basketball team likes to get its high school commitments early so one might be forgiven if fans need a refresher on the players that officially signed for the Hoosiers.
Wednesday was signing day and the Indiana women’s basketball received letters of intent from Missouri native Neveah Caffey and Fishers, Ind. native Maya Makalusky.
Makalusky committed to Indiana in the summer of 2023. Caffey committed in March.
Caffey, a 5-foot-10 guard, plays at Incarnate Word High School in the St. Louis area. The Warrenton, Mo. native is a third team All-American honoree, Class 6 All State Player of the Year and Class 6 first team All-State. Incarnate Word has won three-straight Missouri Class 6 State Championships during her three seasons including help guide them to a perfect record of 92-0 during her time with the program.
“Not only does [Caffey] obviously want to win games, but she's the kind of kid that wants to win every drill,” Caffey’s high school coach Dan Rolfes told Hoosiers On SI in March. “Really good on-ball defender, gets a lot of deflections … and she’s just a real calm kid out there. You could walk in the gym halfway through the game. She could be 0-for-10, or 10-for-10, and you wouldn’t know the difference.”
Her additional accolades include All-Metro Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Class 6 District Player of the Year and Class 6 All-District. As a junior at Incarnate Word, Caffey averaged 14.0 points and shot 49.0 percent from the floor as a junior. She ranks as the No. 65 recruit in the ESPN Top 100.
Makalusky, a 6-3 forward, plays at Hamilton Southeastern in the northeast Indianapolis suburbs.
She is the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Indiana and No. 36 overall by ESPN in the class of 2025.
Makalusky has a career average 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and has scored 1,315 points heading into her senior season. Hamilton Southeastern is 56-15 during Makalusky’s time with the Royals.
She was named a Indiana Junior All-Star in 2024 and ICGSA First Team All-State. A two-time Hoosier Basketball magazine first team all-state selection, she is ranked 30th by Blue Star, 34th by Junior All-Stars and 44th by Prospect Nation.
Makalusky was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome which she was 11. It can cause a rapid heartbeat, fainting, seizures and can be a fatal condition in some cases.
Makalusky was initially told she could not play sports, but a second opinion from a doctor allowed her to continue her career.
“That's why I love basketball so much— it's an outlet for me. When I realized (basketball) could be taken away from me, and now I'm allowed to play that sport that I love, I'm going to put 100% in every day and I'm gonna get anything I want out of this game," Makalusky told Hoosiers On SI in 2023.
Indiana’s women’s basketball team plays at Butler on Wednesday night. The Butler roster includes Riley Makalusky, a sophomore with the Bulldogs.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HARVARD SHOCKS NO. 25 INDIANA: Harvard earned a 72-68 overtime victory over Indiana as the Hoosiers had their 18-game home win streak snapped. CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Read about Indiana's women's basketball game against Harvard as it happened. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WOMEN WIN OPENER, BUT MOREN NOT PLEASED: Indiana coach Teri Moren lit into the Hoosiers after an 82-60 win over Brown on Monday in the regular season opener. CLICK HERE.