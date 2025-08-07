Observations, Stats for Every Indiana Basketball Player in First Puerto Rico Exhibition
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Nearly 20 minutes before Indiana arrived Wednesday night for its first exhibition game under coach Darian DeVries, a rainbow filled the sky above Coliseo Guillermo Angule in San Juan.
The Hoosiers' 98-47 victory over Universidad de Bayamon, a Puerto Rican All-Star team, wasn't entirely sunshine and rainbows, but DeVries saw encouraging signs from his team's selflessness, ball movement and defensive intensity.
DeVries also saw several impressive individual performances and a team with an intriguing collection of parts.
Here's Indiana Hoosiers On SI's observations of each Indiana player from Wednesday night ...
F Reed Bailey: Capitalized on height discrepancy, finishing with 10 points eight rebounds and three assists on 5-for-6 shooting. Though he was the tallest player on the court, Bailey impressed in ways that extend beyond height. He pushed the pace in transition, fought hard for rebounds and can stretch the floor. He's a versatile and athletic stretch-five with a unique skill set.
G Tayton Conerway: Played suffocating on-ball defense and recorded four steals. He's tough, quick-footed, instinctual and has active hands. Stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and only one turnover while making 4 of his 6 shots, including his lone 3-pointer.
F Tucker DeVries: Came out firing in the early stages and struggled finding his shot but impacted the game elsewhere. He scored nine points on 3-for-10 shooting, capped by a 2-of-7 effort from beyond the arc, but logged eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He tossed a pair of alley-oops to Bailey and another to Conerway.
G Conor Enright: Quiet day offensively but served as an orchestrator and helped create opportunities in transition. Scored two points on a layup early in the first quarter and had one assist to one turnover. Went 0 of 2 from beyond the arc and 1 of 3 from the field in 17 minutes. Played tight on-ball defense.
G Lamar Wilkerson: Struggled finding his shot, finishing 3 of 14 from the field and 3 of 13 from distance. He never lost confidence, and he added five assists, four rebounds, two steals and no turnovers. Darian DeVries said postgame he's glad Wilkerson got such a performance out of the way, because he doesn't struggle often.
G Jasai Miles: Played hard, dove for loose balls and used his lanky, athletic 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame to make life difficult defensively. Couldn't get rolling offensively — airballed one 3-pointer, caught a pass with his foot on the baseline and finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field, 0-for-4 shooting from distance and 0-for-2 shooting at the free throw line. Had three assists and two rebounds but three turnovers.
F Sam Alexis: Like Bailey, Alexis took advantage of a smaller opponent. He had several dunks inside and dominated the glass, posting a 10-point, 12-rebound effort on just six shots. Added two assists, one steal, one block and one turnover. Ran the floor in transition, spaced the floor offensively and found success at the rim.
F Trent Sisley: Led Indiana in scoring with 21 points on only 12 shots. Went 9 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 3 from distance. Added three rebounds — all offensive — and two assists in 23 minutes. He had a putback dunk and was effective both inside and outside. He's impressed in two live exposures this summer.
G Aleksa Ristic: Exactly one week removed from arriving in Bloomington, Ristic finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and one turnover on 3-for-6 shooting. He missed both of his 3-pointers but had an and-one layup and proved he can get to the rim in transition.
F Josh Harris: Recorded a double-double in 15 minutes, notching 13 points and 10 rebounds. Harris is athletic, bouncy and has impressed through two exposures with his soft touch around the rim. He made 6 of 9 attempts from the field and has a reliable turnaround jump-hook in the paint.
G Ian Stephens: Walk-on who entered late in the third quarter and gave the Hoosiers solid minutes on both ends. Went 2-for-2 shooting, scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and dished two assists.
Four Hoosiers didn't play: Guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn, center Andrej Acimovic and walk-on Jordan Rayford. Drake isn't with the team in Puerto Rico due to a lower-body injury, and neither is Acimovic, who's awaiting his visa. Dorn traveled but wore street clothes and sat near the end of the bench.
Team stats
The Hoosiers were 41 of 80 from the field, good for 51.2%. They went 32 for 47 on 2-pointers but struggled to the tune of 9-for-33 shooting from deep and 7-for-14 shooting at the foul stripe. Indiana tallied 60 rebounds to UCB's 34, and the Hoosiers finished with 32 assists to 13 turnovers
Indiana returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Serbian professional team Mega Superbet inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente.
