Indiana Basketball Guard Jason Drake Out with Injury, Misses Puerto Rico Trip
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Indiana men's basketball took a commanding 98-47 victory over Universidad de Bayamon in its first exhibition game under coach Darian DeVries on Wednesday night, but it did so without junior guard Jason Drake.
The Drexel transfer, who rode a stationary bike during Indiana's open-to-media practice July 30 in Bloomington, did not travel with the team to Puerto Rico.
"He's dealing with a lower body injury right now," DeVries said postgame. "So, we'll have more of an update on that as we go forward."
The 6-foot, 197-pound Drake averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 39.6% from distance last season at Drexel.
Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic, who's still trying to secure his visa and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August, is also not with the Hoosiers this week. Junior guard Nick Dorn, who's battling an undisclosed injury, traveled with the team but watched Wednesday's game near the end of the bench in a hoodie and sweatpants.
Indiana returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Serbian professional team Mega Superbet inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente.
