LIVE BLOG UPDATES: Indiana Basketball Faces Puerto Rican All-Star Team
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Indiana men's basketball tips off its three-game exhibition trip at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Hoosiers will face a Puerto Rican All-Star team Wednesday night before facing Serbian pro team Mega Superbet on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11. There are no streaming options for any of Indiana's three games.
Indiana will be without Bosnian freshman center Andrej Acimovic, who is scheduling a visa appointment with the U.S. Embassy and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August.
Acimovic aside, the Hoosiers will have their entire roster in Puerto Rico.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI is in San Juan and will provide live updates throughout Wednesday night's game ...
5:55 p.m.
Indiana arrived at 5:50 p.m. inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo. Tucker DeVries was the first Hoosier on the court. His rebounder was junior guard Nick Dorn, who sported a black hoodie and shorts. Dorn was questionable entering the tournament due to an injury suffered over the summer.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
DEVRIES TALKS: Indiana men's basketball head coach Darian DeVries spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since fall practice began in June. CLICK HERE.
PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS: Here's three things we learned at Indiana men's basketball's open practice Wednesday. CLICK HERE.
IU GETS 'BABY JOKIC': From an open gym in Crown Point, Indiana, to the development plan ahead, here's how Indiana basketball's signing of Andrej Acimovic came to be. CLICK HERE.